"All the best brother, you deserve it" - Former Arsenal star sends message to Declan Rice as he joins the Gunners

Former Arsenal player Ainsley Maitland-Niles reacted to Declan Rice's Instagram post announcing his arrival at the club. The former Gunners midfielder ran his contract down at the Emirates last season.

At the moment, he is without a team after spending 19 long years with Arsenal. Speaking about his time in north London in a recent interview with the club, he said:

"Words can’t describe how I’m feeling to be honest, it’s been a very emotional journey. Having supported the club growing up and coming through the ranks, I can only be happy with what I’ve achieved since I’ve been here."

His England teammate, on the other hand, completed a £100 million plus £5 million move to the Emirates (via Fabrizio Romano). Reacting to the 24-year-old's announcement, Maitland-Niles said:

"All the best brother, you deserve it."

Rice joins the Gunners after spending 10 long years at West Ham United. He put out an emotional video for the Hammers fans and the people at the club on Saturday.

The England international led the club to their first major trophy since 1980 by winning the Europa Conference League last season. Before departing east London, he made 245 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists across all competitions.

Pundit believes Arsenal need one midfield signing despite Declan Rice arrival

According to Gabby Agbonlahor, Arsenal need to sign another ball-winning midfielder despite Declan Rice's arrival. The pundit believes that Thomas Partey, who is rumoured to leave the club, is not a sure-shot starter anyway (via Fabrizio Romano).

He says that a midfield of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard is good but could get better. Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said:

"They definitely need one more. Thomas Partey hasn’t been at his best so we don’t know how he is going to start the season, and they need another strong getting midfielder. Another engine so it can give Rice the access to push forward.”

The suggestion from the former Aston Villa forward is that the Gunners need another number six. The north London outfit have been linked to signing Romeo Lavia from Southampton in the past weeks (via Fabrizio Romano).

Should Arsenal find another defensive midfielder, it could allow the former West Ham skipper to get up the pitch and express his offensive attributes.