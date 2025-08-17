"All the big teams will have their eyes on that trophy" - Harry Kane names Real Madrid, Barcelona and 4 others teams as favorites for UCL

Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane has named Real Madrid and Barcelona among the favourites for the Champions League this season. The England international has claimed that Bayern Munich, PSG, Liverpool and Manchester City will also be among the frontrunners for the elite competition in Europe.

Harry Kane has finally been able to put an end to his very long wait for a trophy following his move to Bayern Munich. He won the Bundesliga with the Bavarian giants last season and won the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup on Saturday, August 16.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker opened the scoring for Bayern Munich while summer arrival from Liverpool, Luis Diaz, also found the back of the net. Jamie Leweling scored a late goal for VfB Stuttgart but the game ended in a 2-1 scoreline for the Bavarian giants.

Harry Kane has claimed that Bayern Munich should be among the contenders for the Champions League this season. He named Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, PSG and Manchester City among the other favourites. The England captain told MARCA:

"I think this Champions League is going to be similar to every year. We [Bayern] will be one of the favourites, PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Man City, Liverpool… All the big teams will have their eyes on that trophy."

Kane added:

“There’s still a long way from now until that final. We’re looking forward to the draw at the end of the month to see who we’ll play in the group stage. Step by step, we’re trying to move in the right direction.”

PSG won the Champions League last season while Bayern Munich made it to the quarter-finals. They lost 4-3 on aggregate against Inter Milan, who went all the way to the final, where they succumbed to a heavy 5-0 defeat.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri hails two Real Madrid superstars

Barcelona midfielder Pedri heaped praise on Real Madrid duo Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe. In an interview with France Football (h/t Mundo Deportivo), the Spanish midfielder lauded both Mbappe and Bellingham.

Pedri claimed that Mbappe is extremely difficult to deal with in one-on-one situations. The Barcelona midfielder also lavished praise on Bellingham for his all-round game. He said:

"Real Madrid have a lot of very good players. When Mbappe has the ball and is in a one-on-one situation, it’s very difficult to stop him. And Jude Bellingham is truly incredible. He combines physical strength with technical skill, which makes him extremely difficult to play against."

Barcelona have held their ground against Real Madrid recently and beat their arch rivals in all four El Clásicos last season. They won 4-0 and 4-3 in LaLiga and 3-2 and 5-2 in the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana respectively.

