“All City need to do is lose a game” – Premier League midfielder backs Liverpool in title race with Manchester City despite points dropped against Spurs

Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana believes Jurgen Klopp's side can still catch Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

The Reds lost significant ground over the weekend when they drew 1-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur, allowing City to open up a three-point gap after they thrashed Newcastle United 5-0 the following day.

A convincing win at the Etihad Stadium also dramatically improved Manchester City's goal difference, which is now four more than Liverpool's.

Lallana made 178 appearances for Liverpool across six seasons. He is still backing the team while also claiming he is in constant communication with members of Klopp's squad.

The 34-year-old Brighton midfielder told Sky Sports (as per HITC Sport):

“I see it going down to the wire. Liverpool got a point at the weekend."

“Some may say it’s dropped points, but all City need to do is lose a game. In this league, believe you me, that can happen to anyone."

“I speak to Jordan most days, I speak to Milner most days as well, I am still in a few group chats. It’s great seeing what they are doing."

“I am following them and supporting them, and hopefully I can get to Paris as well after the season has finished for the Champions League final.”

Jurgen Klopp still believes Liverpool can catch Manchester City

The Reds' quadruple hopes were severely dented by their frustrating draw at home to Spurs, but Klopp is adamant that his players will not give in.

They face Aston Villa next, who are managed by Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard, while Pep Guardiola's men travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers the following day.

In a pre-match press conference (as quoted by The Mirror), Klopp said:

“I am not sure I even said it is not over to my players, to be honest, because I think that is obvious and I rarely say obvious things."

“It is clear. We both have three games to play and before they are played we don't take the points and I'm pretty sure City is not doing that. As far as they are reachable, why should we stop believing? And that's what we do.”

The German boss later added:

“Dressing rooms in general look after themselves but I don’t want to take any chances so I will tell them anyway.”

