“All day long” – Ray Parlour chooses between Messi and Mbappe as preferred signing at Arsenal

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour was recently quizzed about who between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe he would like to see at the north London-based club.

Both the Paris Saint-Germain superstars have been in spectacular form during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The duo will lock horns in the final of the tournament on 18 December.

Both Messi and Mbappe have scored five goals and are jointly leading the race for the Golden Boot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Before the highly-anticipated clash, Parlour was asked which player he believes would be a better fit at Arsenal. He went ahead with the Argentine. Parlour justified his decision based on the former Barcelona superstar's versatility and creative nature on the pitch. He said (via The Boot Room):

“You’ve got to go with Messi – all day long. Mbappe’s a different option and he can play through the middle. I like Messi when he’s a little bit deeper and he can drift through the lines. He can pop up on the left, right-hand side. Just the way he’s been playing. That third goal [in the semi-final] was so special. Not just the way he got to the byline but the way he looked up and knew where everybody is."

He further added:

“He puts it back into an area and it’s a striker’s dream playing with him. That’s the beauty of Messi. He knows exactly when to go on his own, and when to play someone in. Messi always picks the right decision.”

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni spoke about the duel between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

The French star would be up against his PSG teammate Lionel Messi in the big final

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni downplayed notions that the FIFA World Cup final is a duel between the two PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Rather, Scaloni insisted that it's a clash between France and Argentina.

Speaking ahead of the highly-anticipated World Cup final, Scaloni said (via MARCA):

"Tomorrow's match is Argentina against France. It's more than Messi against Mbappe. On our side, we hope it goes our way. There are plenty of players who can decide the match."

The showpiece clash between the two heavyweights is set to take place at the Lusail Stadium. France are the defending champions while Argentina are looking to end their 36-year wait for the trophy.

