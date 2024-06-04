"All these decisions need to be thorough" - Xabi Alonso explains why he chose Bayer Leverkusen stay over Liverpool 

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has explained why he chose to remain with the German club over joining Liverpool as the Reds' boss.

The Spanish tactician has been brilliant this season and managed to win the Bundesliga without losing a single game. He also led Bayer Leverkusen to the DFB-Pokal as well this campaign.

Given Alonso's performances, it was reported that Bayern Munich and Liverpool were interested in acquiring the former midfielder's services. However, the 42-year-old eventually decided to remain with his current employers.

Explaining this decision, he told CNN (via Metro):

"All these decisions, they need to be thorough. You need to really think about them. And it was more about what I had, not what I'm missing. For sure, my bond with Liverpool is there, and it's still there. So there's no any kind of issue with that."

When asked whether he had a conversation with the Merseyside outfit's management, Alonso replied:

"That's kind of behind the curtains."

Alonso joined Bayer Leverkusen in October 2022 and he's remained in charge of the club for 90 matches across competitions. Many would claim that the Spaniard has given up a wonderful opportunity to move to Anfield, particularly with Jurgen Klopp departing this season.

Dutch coach Arne Slot has now taken over from Klopp at Anfield ahead of the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

When Joe Cole slammed Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso for snubbing Liverpool

Xabi Alonso

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole slammed Xabi Alonso's decision to stick with the German club over moving to a bigger side like Liverpool or Bayern Munich. The Reds are considered among the biggest clubs in the world with a brilliant fanbase.

Cole is particularly worried about Alonso's decision because he fears the manager wouldn't be able to keep hold of his players. Speaking to TNT Sports in March, Cole said (via GOAL):

"I think it's a terrible decision. As managers, your stock goes up and down so quickly, he's the hottest property, in world football right now in management, I think he should've made the move this summer.

"In a year's time it could be completely different, keeping this team together is going to be tough enough because they've got some fantastic players and all the giants in Europe are going to be looking at them."

However, former Bayern midfielder Owen Hargreaves differed with Cole's judgment and hailed Alonso's decision. Throughout the season, Alonso's team lost just one match, the Europa League final to Atalanta by 3-0.