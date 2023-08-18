"All documents are ready" - Fabrizio Romano makes claim as Chelsea star closes in on move to Turkish club

Chelsea playmaker Hakim Ziyech is reportedly on the verge of being announced as Galatasaray's new player.

The Moroccan playmaker, as per 90min, was close to joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a loan deal in January but the move fell apart due to a paperwork error. Chelsea and Al-Nassr agreed on a deal for the player this summer but the transfer collapsed after the Saudi club were not satisfied with his medical.

It seems Ziyech has now found his new club. According to Fabrizio Romano, the move is in its final stages and 'all documents are ready' for the 30-year-old to become Gala's headline signing this month.

Romano's tweet read:

"Galatasaray & Chelsea consider Hakim Ziyech deal agreed. All documents are ready. 🟡🔴🤝🏻 #Galatasaray Just waiting for signature and then deal completed — Ziyech, expected to travel to Istanbul tonight."

Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax for a fee of €40 million in 2020 as a 27-year-old. He was believed to be in his prime years and was expected to become a regular starter for the Blues. But that didn't happen.

Ziyech is set to leave Stamford Bridge without starting more than 15 games in a single Premier League season. He recorded 14 goals and 13 assists in 107 games for the west London club and won three trophies.

Mauricio Pochettino gives verdict on Chelsea star's injury

Reece James led Chelsea out at Stamford Bridge against Liverpool on 13 August for the first time after being announced as the club's captain.

But James' game ended with 14 minutes left on the clock. He was clearly struggling with an injury issue and was replaced by Malo Gusto down the right flank.

After the match, Mauricio Pochettino said that the 23-year-old Englishman will be ruled out for a few 'weeks'. He told reporters, via Football.London:

"I think it's a sad moment because he's our captain, he was so excited to be the captain, full of energy. We are going to assess him day by day. He is going to come back stronger than he was. It's a hamstring. It's not a few days, a few weeks maybe."

Chelsea drew their opening game 1-1 at home and will be looking to better that result when they travel to take on West Ham United on 20 August. James is expected to be replaced by Gusto and Ben Chilwell could take over the armband against the Hammers.