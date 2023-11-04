"All false" - French midfielder's agent reveals why Manchester United transfer collapsed 

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot's agent and mother Veronique Rabiot has dismissed reports that the Frenchman's move to Manchester United failed due to financial reasons.

Rabiot has been linked with a transfer to the Red Devils multiple times in recent years, with the most prominent being last summer. Manchester United were looking to sign a midfielder for then new-manager Erik ten Hag.

They were linked with Rabiot but the deal couldn't go through and they signed Casemiro from Real Madrid instead. Some reports suggested that the move failed due to the Frenchman's financial demands.

However, his agent and mother and now dismissed such claims, saying (via SportsWitness):

“Did it all fall apart due to a question of money? All false.

"United wanted to meet me to illustrate the interest in Adrien, but we never talked about money in detail because he quickly decided to stay in Turin. There were never any real negotiations.”

Manchester United were again linked with Rabiot in the summer but they brought in Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina. The Frenchman, meanwhile, signed a new one-year contract with Juventus which expires next summer.

Since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, Rabiot has made 187 appearances for the Old Lady, contributing 18 goals and 14 assists.

Erik ten Hag backs Marcus Rashford ahead of Fulham vs Manchester United

Marcus Rashford had an excellent 2022-23 season where he scored 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 56 games across competitions for Manchester United. He has, however, had a poor start to this season with just one goal and three assists in 14 games.

The Englishman has been highly critcised for his performances and especially his work ethic. Manager Ten Hag, however, is certain that Rashford will be back to his best soon. He said that the forward is doing well in training and just needs to find his rhythm, telling the club's media:

“Absolutely. And, also, I am sure that he will be back on track. I see him in training performing so well so I think that before long, he will be back on track. He will make a lot of goals for us and he will be so very important for us."

"Once we find our rhythm, once the team finds its rhythm, it is also easier for him.”

Rashford's one goal against Arsenal in September is the only one Manchester United's forwards have scored so far this season. This is the evidence of how much the Red Devils have struggled as they sit eighth in the Premier League after 10 games.