"All is in the hands of justice" - Jenni Hermoso breaks silence after testifying on Luis Rubiales kiss controversy in court

Jenni Hermoso has broken her silence following her court testimony concerning the controversial incident involving former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales.

On Tuesday (January 2) at Madrid's High Court, Hermoso presented her account of the events that transpired during the Women's World Cup celebrations last summer.

Hermoso spent nearly two and a half hours in a closed session with Judge Francisco de Jorge. The judge is currently sifting through evidence, including video footage, to determine whether to proceed with formal charges and a full-fledged trial.

Emerging from the courthouse, flanked by her legal counsel, Hermoso remarked to the press (via Yahoo):

"All is in the hands of justice, that's all I can say... the process will take its course."

The situation began when Hermoso filed a legal complaint in September, alleging sexual assault and coercion after the Women's World Cup final. She accused Rubiales of forcibly kissing her on the victory podium on August 20, describing the act as unwanted and aggressive. She also noted that she was 'vulnerable and a victim of an aggression'.

This startling accusation led to Rubiales' resignation under mounting pressure, though he had initially resisted. Rubiales has countered the allegations, characterizing the kiss as 'spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual'.

The embattled former president faces scrutiny from Spain's supreme sports tribunal for alleged grave misconduct and a three-year ban from FIFA.

Should the case advance, Rubiales could be staring down a potential prison sentence ranging from one to four years for sexual assault. This is according to the High Court prosecutor Marta Durantez Gil.

Additionally, Jenni Hermoso's complaint suggests that she and her family were subjected to intimidation tactics by Rubiales and his associates.

Jenni Hermoso joins Tigres in new 2024 move

Jenni Hermoso, who played an important role in Spain's World Cup triumph in 2023, has announced her transfer to Mexican club Tigres. This move has become the next chapter in the 33-year-old's career, as she has bid goodbye to Pachuca to continue her journey in Liga MX Femenil.

The forward honed her skills and impressed across two stints with Barcelona, also making her mark at clubs like Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

In a post on social media, Hermoso expressed her eagerness and enthusiasm to embark on this new journey with Tigres:

“Nothing makes me more excited than announcing that I will be part of this incredible club. All my desire and enthusiasm to wear the @TigresFemenil shirt. Incomparable! See you soon.”

Tigres Femenil will look to benefit from the wealth of experience and skill that Jenni Hermoso brings to the team. She notably scored 86 goals in 100 appearances for Barcelona Femeni during her second stint at the club while also scoring 51 goals in 106 games for Spain Women.