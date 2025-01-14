"All I wanted to see", "This is the way forward" - Fans react as 18-year-old star starts for Chelsea in PL clash against Bournemouth

Fans have reacted on social media as Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca decided to start talented 18-year-old defender Josh Acheampong against Bournemouth. The Blues are set to invite the Cherries to Stamford Bridge tonight (January 14), where they will continue their push for the Premier League title.

Enzo Maresca has opted for a strong starting lineup, with Nicolas Jackson as the lone striker. The forward is supported by Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho, and Noni Madueke. In holding midfield, Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia will look to control the proceedings.

In defense, though, Maresca has decided to play Acheampong alongside Levi Colwill, Moises Caicedo, and Marc Cucurella, while Robert Sanchez mans the goalposts. This is only Acheampong's second-ever Premier League game. He clearly impressed the manager in the Blues' 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on January 4, which has seen him retain his position in the starting lineup.

Fans are also delighted with Maresca's decision to play Acheampong, as they commented on X with posts like these:

"Josh Acheampong is all is wanted to see.. LET’S WIN THIS BLUES 💙💙" a fan was pleased.

"Finally I get to see Acheampong as the rcb next to an inverting Caicedo. This is the way forward." another fan was delighted.

"Big statement putting Acheampong in over Tosin tonight 💙" this fan added.

"Acheampong is here to stay" another claimed.

"Josh Acheampong, beautiful 😍" this fan was happy.

"need another solid performance from Acheampong" a fan requested.

Enzo Maresca looks to build on Chelsea's FA Cup win in upcoming Premier League clash

Enzo Maresca is looking to build on Chelsea's FA Cup win over Morecambe with a win over Bournemouth in their upcoming Premier League clash. The Blues beat Morecambe 5-0 in the Third Round of the FA Cup on January 11, and the manager has urged his players to continue with the momentum.

Ahead of the Bournemouth clash, the Chelsea boss said (via Football.London):

"For sure, a win always helps you continue with wins. Hopefully we can build some momentum but Bournemouth will be a very different game. They are a very good team with the same manager from a different season.

"They are very tough, they are very intense and the reason they are doing well this season is because they work very good."

Before their win over Morecambe, Chelsea struggled to string wins together. In their last four Premier League games, they have drawn twice and lost twice, raising questions about their bid to finish in the top four.

