"All my idols played for Barca" - 29-year-old star speaks out after joining 'dream club' Barcelona

New signing Joao Cancelo has not shied away from making his long-lost love for Barcelona public, giving multiple statements to showcase his desire to play for the Catalan giants.

In a recent interview with SPORT, the 29-year-old defender shed more light on his longing to turn out for the Blaugrana, calling Barcelona his dream club.

Having been linked with a move to the Camp Nou all summer, Cancelo only sealed a transfer on the deadline day. Due to certain financial issues, Barcelona had to settle for a temporary deal, signing the Portuguese superstar from Manchester City on loan until June 2024.

The Blaugrana would hope to make the transfer permanent come next year, but for now, things seem to be going in the ideal direction for both club and player.

Cancelo finally turned his dream into reality on September 4, coming on as a 59th-minute substitute against Osasuna to mark his debut for Barcelona. Talking to SPORT, the Portugal international recently expanded on his affection for the Spanish club, stating (source: Barca Blaugranes):

"Whether in Montjuïc or wherever, I always want to play with the Barça shirt. I want to achieve great things with this club because it is where I always dreamed of being. It’s my dream club, all my friends know it: all my idols played for Barça."

Cancelo also shared his insights on the dynamics of the team, saying:

"It is a very young team. We can only achieve great things by forming a great group. The coach [Xavi] gives me a little freedom and I like that. I feel comfortable playing inside but also outside. I will adapt to everything he asks of me."

In his maiden appearance for the club, Cancelo showed glimpses of the creative might he could bring to Camp Nou, maintaining an impressive 93% pass accuracy in his brief outing. The pacey defender also attempted to fling in a cross and provided a long ball to help his side break the 1-1 deadlock.

His involvement proved to be a fruitful one for the Blaugrana, with Barcelona registering a 2-1 win in the said game, thanks to an 86th-minute penalty goal by Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona currently occupy third place in La Liga

Having disappointingly drawn their opening fixture against Getafe, the reigning Spanish champions are currently placed in the third position in the league.

They trail leaders Real Madrid, who are yet to drop points, as well as fellow Catalan outfit Girona on goal difference.

The Blaugrana will now host Real Betis on September 17 in a bid to reclaim the top spot while league leaders Real Madrid will take on Atletico Madrid when the clubs resume La Liga action after the ongoing international break.