"All that jumping around isn’t necessary" - Chris Sutton slams Arsenal's Mikel Arteta for acting like a 'clown' on the touchline

Pundit Chris Sutton has taken shots at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and claimed that he jumps around like a 'clown' on the touchline. He believes that the Spaniard needs to stay calm on the sidelines and not get in the official's face every time.

Arsenal are on top of the Premier League right now but slipped up on Sunday (April 10). They were 2-0 up at Liverpool but ended up drawing 2-2, which saw their lead over Manchester City cut to six points in the league table.

Speaking to Betting Sites, Sutton claimed that Arteta acts like a clown and that it is unnecessary. He said:

"There's no doubt Arteta has acted like a clown in the technical area at times, and the punters love all that stuff. They do love it. They love seeing the manager jumping up and around and animated, and in the fourth official's face. I don't and I think it's a bit of an act at times."

He added:

"He'll say something different but the most important thing is what he's saying in the sanctuary of the dressing room. And clearly the messages are getting across and the work he's doing on the training ground is really working with this Arsenal team. But as you know all that jumping around isn't necessary for me."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised for fabulous job

Chris Sutton was not entirely critical of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta though. He spoke about the Spaniard's bravery in heading into the season with a young squad and doing beyond expectations.

He said:

"I love what Arteta is doing. I love the bravery of the young players. Saka especially, Is there a better right winger in the world at the moment? I really don't think so. He's 21. Martinelli is flying."

He added:

"I was worried when Gabriel Jesus got injured. He's now coming back and he's massive for them. They're in front but there's a long way to go, and you know there may still be this wobble. But what a job Arteta has done!"

However, Sutton went on to claim that he still believes Manchester City will win the Premier League this season. The Cityzens have a game in hand over the Gunners and the two sides are set to face each other at the Etihad on April 26.

