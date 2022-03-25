"All my life I have wanted to play and be here in Spain" - Chelsea star open to making a move to LaLiga

Chelsea star Marcos Alonso has said that he would love to play in LaLiga and that he could be open to a return to Spain following his stint at Stamford Bridge, despite regaining his place in the team under Thomas Tuchel.

Marcos Alonso moved to Chelsea from Fiorentina in 2016 on a five-year deal reported to be worth £24 million. He made an immediate impact in his debut season under Antonio Conte, making 35 appearances and scoring 6 goals across competitions for the Blues.

The Real Madrid academy graduate went on to feature heavily for the Blues in the next couple of seasons, and even signed a contract extension in 2018 that would see him stay at the club until the summer of 2023.

In July 2019, Frank Lampard was appointed as manager and Alonso subsequently saw his playing time reduced significantly. The signing of Ben Chilwell in 2020 pushed Alonso further down the pecking order, allowing him just 17 appearances across competitions last season.

Alonso seems to have redeemed himself under Thomas Tuchel, and has already made 34 appearances in all competitions this season. However, with his contract expiring next summer and with Chelsea currently drowning in uncertainty, his future remains undecided amid speculation of a potential return to Spain.

Recent reports have claimed that Barcelona could be interested in securing his services, and the player is also believed to have familial ties with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. Speaking to AS (via Sport Witness) about the possibility of playing in La Liga, Alonso said he would love to play and prove himself in the Spanish league, but admitted that his focus is currently on his duties for the Blues. He said:

“I would love to play in La Liga, all my life I have wanted to play and be here in Spain, but the circumstances have been different and not everything has depended on me. At the moment I am focused on this season and what has to be, will be.”

“Yes, yes, I have family ties on all sides. Chelsea right now. I have a contract for this and one more season.”

Chelsea's ownership saga drags on

Chelsea's ownership situation is expected to be determined soon

Roman Abramovich was left with no choice but to sell Chelsea amid strict sanctions, and the club's new ownership is yet to be determined. Although initial reports suggested that the club could have a new owner(s) by the end of March, it looks highly unlikely.

As many as eight interested parties are reported to have made a bid to buy the club, forcing the process to take longer than desired.

