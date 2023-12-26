“All the Liverpool fans will be hoping Everton can do them a favour” - Mark Lawrenson predicts outcome of Manchester City clash

Former Liverpool defender-turned-television pundit Mark Lawrenson has backed Manchester City to beat Everton on Wednesday, December 27. The former Republic of Ireland international has predicted a 2-0 win for the Cityzens.

Manchester City head into the game on the back of a triumphant FIFA Club World Cup campaign in Saudi Arabia. Pep Guardiola's side beat Urawa Reds 3-0 in the semi-finals and demolished Fluminense 4-0 in the final.

The Cityzens have some catching up to do as they find themselves fifth in the table. They are right now six points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

Their opponents Everton suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, December 23, but won their previous four league games. The Toffees are 16th in the table and are four points clear of the relegation zone despite being deducted 10 points.

However, Mark Lawrenson has claimed that Manchester City should not have too much of a problem in getting all three points from Goodison Park. He told Paddypower:

"This game’s at Everton and they’ve been really good at home but you have to fancy Manchester City to win. All the Liverpool fans will be hoping that Everton can do them a favour but I think City will do it, even after coming back from Saudi Arabia."

Lawrenson's prediction: Everton 0-2 Manchester City

Argentine wonderkid closing in on move to Manchester City despite interest from Barcelona

Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly close to landing talented Argentine teenager Claudio Echeverri from River Plate despite interest from Barcelona. The Sky Blues are believed to be in the advanced stages of negotiations with River Plate for the signature of the Argentine prodigy.

As claimed by Fabrizio Romano, the Argentina U-17 captain has a €25 million release clause in his contract with River Plate. However, as per Romano, the Cityzens are set to land the youngster for a fee in excess of €20 million.

Echeverri has caught the eye with his exploits for Argentina in the recently-concluded FIFA Under 17 World Cup in Indonesia. The wonderkid, likened to Lionel Messi, scored five times for his country in the tournament, including a hat-trick against rivals Brazil.

Echeverri signed his first professional contract with River Plate in 2022, tying him down at the club until December 2024. However, after starting for the club in the Trofeo de Campeones, the 17-year-old revealed that he does not intend to renew his contract beyond 2024.