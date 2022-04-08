“All the managers with whom the club have so far spoken are top managers” – Rangnick makes bold claim about his Manchester United successor 

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has touched on the side's pursuit of their next head coach, with Erik ten Hag expected to take over next season.

ESPN reports that ten Hag has been chosen by United as the successor to Rangnick, who is set to move into a consultancy role in the summer. They have been linked with various names including Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino, Spain boss Luis Enrique and Sevilla manager Julien Lopetegui.

Rangnick believes that those that have been interviewed by the club are top coaches whilst also namedropping ten Hag. The German told reporters (via Manchester Evening News):

"From what I know, all the managers with whom the club have so far spoken are top managers, top coaches. If this includes Erik ten Hag, then it's also true with him. That's all I can say at this stage. I know which coaches they have spoken to so far and that's why I can say all of the coaches that have spoken to are top coaches."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“I don't intend to speak about any possible new managers”. Ralf Rangnick on Erik ten Hag for Man United: “What I know is the managers they have spoken to are top coaches, if this includes Erik ten Hag, this is also true with him. But that's all I can say”.“I don't intend to speak about any possible new managers”. @utdreport Ralf Rangnick on Erik ten Hag for Man United: “What I know is the managers they have spoken to are top coaches, if this includes Erik ten Hag, this is also true with him. But that's all I can say”. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFC“I don't intend to speak about any possible new managers”. @utdreport https://t.co/NpcULrw1vr

Ralf Rangnick pushed for Manchester United to appoint Erik ten Hag

Rangnick is a huge admirer of ten Hag.

Manchester United's pursuit of their next permanent manager was always going to come down to two names: PSG's Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Erik ten Hag. Both were immediately considered the favorites for the role and have admirers from the United camp.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Mauricio Pochettino has had major support from people at Mauricio Pochettino has had major support from people at #MUFC , to the extent where it felt in February/March that he was going to be the permanent manager next season. @lauriewhitwell 🚨🇦🇷 Mauricio Pochettino has had major support from people at #MUFC, to the extent where it felt in February/March that he was going to be the permanent manager next season. @lauriewhitwell 🔴

Fabrizio Romano claims, however, that Rangnick was hugely insistent that the Red Devils bring the Ajax coach to the club. Romano commented on Rangnick's role in pushing for ten Hag to be the man Manchester United appoint. He told FIVE:

"Ralf Rangnick has been incredibly important in the choice for the manager. We have heard many rumours regarding his future but he was suggesting and approving Ten Hag for a long time so he was pushing for him."

The transfer expert then touched on the control ten Hag wants at the club, having held talks with United. Ten Hag will work alongside Rangnick, who will be in his consultancy role. He continued:

"Ten Hag from what I’m told, even in the interview with United, wanted to make sure for United to back him in case he joins - He wants to be the man who decides together (on signings) with the board and Rangnick but with his own ideas."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Rangnick is not involved in any negotiation - it's up to the club to discuss details of the project with ten Hag. While Man Utd sources insist no final agreement has been reached yet with any manager, even Rangnick has «approved» Erik ten Hag in private conversations.Rangnick is not involved in any negotiation - it's up to the club to discuss details of the project with ten Hag. While Man Utd sources insist no final agreement has been reached yet with any manager, even Rangnick has «approved» Erik ten Hag in private conversations. 🔴 #MUFC Rangnick is not involved in any negotiation - it's up to the club to discuss details of the project with ten Hag. https://t.co/8asw3pSY23

Erik ten Hag could be named the next Manchester United manager in a matter of weeks with Ajax's season coming to an end.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar