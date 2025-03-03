“All the people love me and want me” - Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr sends bold message about his future amid Saudi exit speculation

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr has sent a bold message about his future amid speculation about an exit. The Brazilian winger has been linked to a mega-money move to Saudi Arabia. He would reportedly earn upwards of €200 million per annum on a five-year contract.

The forward's representatives have already been approached by Saudi officials, who were testing the waters back in December. According to a report (via The Sun), the Gulf country was prepared to pay the 24-year-old's release clause of approximately €1 billion.

Despite Vinicius Jr's contract expiring in 2027, this Saudi interest pushed Real Madrid to the negotiation table to offer him a contract extension. However, the Brazilian and his representatives rejected the offer, further fueling the rumors about a Saudi move.

Vinicius has now responded to these rumors about his future with a bold message. In the press conference ahead of their UEFA Champions League match against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, he said (via Madrid Universal):

“I am very calm because I have a contract until 2027 and hopefully I can renew it as soon as possible because I am happy here. All the people love me and want me very much. I couldn’t be in a better place than here."

Further discussing the matter, the winger added:

“I’m here to continue making history, to pay for everything that the president and the club have given me."

Vinicius Jr will be available for Real Madrid's upcoming clash with their neighbors, and he is expected to lead the line alongside Kylian Mbappe.

Vinicius Jr reviews how his season with Real Madrid has been

Vinicius Jr has reviewed his season with Real Madrid. The Brazilian superstar has been one of the club's most important players in recent years, and this season has been no different.

His quality has shone, especially in the UEFA Champions League, where he has scored seven goals and provided three assists in just eight games. Overall, he has racked up 17 goals and 12 assists in 35 appearances across competitions. When asked about how he feels, with the season entering its final stages, he said (via Madrid Universal):

“I’m at my best right now. I had injuries. With so many games you can’t be 100% in all of them... I think my season is going well. It’s normal that people demand more from me and want more from me. But now comes the decisive moment of the season and at Madrid we play better at this stage of the season.”

After Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid take on Atleti at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Round of 16 first leg. They will then return to La Liga, where they invite Rayo Vallecano on March 9.

