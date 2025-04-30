"All over the place" - Wayne Rooney slams 3 Arsenal players after PSG loss

Wayne Rooney has slammed the Arsenal midfielders and claimed that they helped Paris Saint-Germain win the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie. The Manchester United icon claimed that the trio were all over the place and did not bother about the space they were leaving for the opponents.

Speaking on Amazon Prime, Rooney stated that Mikel Merino, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard were trying to press too much. He believes they should have stayed calm and in position but were getting pulled out of position by the Ligue1 side.

Rooney said (via Metro):

"The midfield three for Arsenal are all over the place. They are trying to go press the ball at every opportunity and they are leaving massive gaps, like you see for the first goal. They are leaving big gaps in behind and PSG will punish them. They need to sit in shape, let PSG have the ball for a bit. They are trying to press at every opportunity and this will suit PSG."

Arsenal lost 1-0 at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 29, after Ousmane Dembele scored in the early minutes of the fixture. They travel to Paris next week for the return leg at the Parc des Princes.

Wayne Rooney not happy with Arsenal fans in PSG loss

Wayne Rooney was not happy with the Arsenal fans as well and claimed that they were not pushing the players. He added that they turned up against Real Madrid, but were unable to do the same on Tuesday night against PSG.

The former England forward said (via Metro):

"For Arsenal, I was disappointed with how they played but I was a bit disappointed with the fans as well. The fans against Real Madrid were excellent, they really pushed the team but tonight they were a bit subdued."

"It was an anti-climax for Arsenal, beat Real Madrid and thought they were going to walk into the final of the competition. The fans had to be there. The players have to show up of course but on both sides, it wasn't good enough tonight. The players need help, I thought the fans here against Real Madrid were absolutely fantastic. The best I've ever heard them at the Emirates."

Arsenal thrashed Real Madrid 3-0 at home in the quarterfinals before going to Santiago Bernabeu and winning 2-1. They will not return to Premier League action this weekend against AFC Bournemouth.

