"All the players need to know that" - Mauricio Pochettino sends warning to young Chelsea players 

Mauricio Pochettino has sent a warning to young Chelsea players, saying that they need to maintain their discipline off the pitch.

His comments came in light of a recent video that went viral on social media, in which Noni Madueke can be seen partying while he was injured.

Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of their Premier League clash against Fulham, Pochettino said that he was aware of the video. He urged the young players to be professional off the pitch and avoid getting into trouble unnecessarily. He said:

“It is clear. This video, we were talking about that with him. I think it is a thing that we need to avoid. All the players need to know that when we are a player of Chelsea to try to avoid these things. It wasn’t a big issue but we always need to avoid these types of situations. I think it is really clear that he needs to avoid it."

He added:

"But he is recovering from the national team and we will see if he is fit and can be involved and selected. But we talk about what you are asking me because it is a thing that the young players need to improve on. Not only him. Many, many players need to be professional and to have respect because of the badge we have here.”

Madueke picked up a muscle injury during the international break, and has missed all three of Chelsea's games since. However, Pochettino has indicated that the Englishman might make the squad to face Fulham on Monday.

Mauricio Pochettino confirms Naoni Madueke is fit again for Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino has praised Madueke for his work during training sessions and said that the forward is eager to get back on the pitch. He added that the former PSV star needed some time out after the international break.

He said:

“In my opinion he is working really hard to get the levels that we want after his injury. He came back from the international break maybe 10 or 12 days ago. Now he feels well and he is recovered. Now he is trying to get fit to be on the same level as the team.”

Chelsea ended their winless streak by beating Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

However, they will be without their goalscorer from the match – Nicolas Jackson – as he is suspended after picking his fifth booking last weekend.