"All the respect for Carlo Ancelotti" - Xavi lauds Real Madrid manager despite claiming Los Blancos get favorable treatment from referees

Barcelona head coach Xavi has clarified his thoughts about Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti with regards to the mistakes in the refereeing calls in La Liga.

The Spanish league has seen several major mistakes when it comes to refereeing this season. Clubs have forwarded their anguish in such matters, with old rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid engaging in a war of words.

The spark flamed when Real Madrid rode dubious penalty calls in their 3-2 win against Almeria in January. The Spanish refereeing committee later admitted to two VAR errors in that game (as per Managing Madrid).

Barcelona president Joan Laporta fumed at the situation, calling the game a 'disgrace'. He also accused the referees of favoring Los Blancos.

Other reports also pointed to the fact that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti may be close to the head of the refereeing committees as well, which did not sit well with Xavi. It further fuelled the fire between the two clubs.

Barca boss Xavi has now clarified his thoughts, saying that none of their accusations or attacks are directed at the Italian coach.

“I didn’t say anything to Ancelotti,” Xavi said (via Managing Madrid). “I have a very good relationship with him. He may have felt pressured by my words. It doesn’t go towards him. All the respect for Carlo Ancelotti.”

Real Madrid currently lead the league table with 57 points after 22 games.

Xavi unhappy with refereeing in Barcelona's win over Alaves

Speaking after his side's 3-1 victory over Alaves on Saturday (February 3), Barcelona boss Xavi said that he was unhappy with his player Vitor Roque being sent off in the game.

The youngster, who joined the club in January, has already registered two goals in seven appearances for the Blaugrana. He came on as a second-half substitute against Alaves but was subsequently sent off after earning two yellow cards in the space of five minutes.

Criticizing the decision, Xavi told the press:

“It’s a mistake, another mistake by the referee towards us. You’ve seen it. I only ask that they let us compete. I’m not going to talk more about the referees. Today is another flagrant mistake."

Indicating that the Negreira case could be a factor in his team getting bad calls, he added:

"We are paying for the Negreira case. But I’m not going to talk about the referees. You already see the reality. I won’t say it anymore or you’ll kill me. Another mistake, again.”

The Negreira case saw Barca's former presidents (Sandro Rosell, Josep Maria Bartomeu, José María Enríquez Negreira, and his son Javier Enríquez Romero Negreira) charged with "corruption", "breach of trust", and "false business records" in March 2023. Barca are currently third in La Liga, with 50 points from 23 games.

