"All-round game, more pace, up and down, better quality" - Sam Allardyce says Kyle Walker is a better player than Manchester United legend 

Sam Allardyce has claimed that Manchester City's Kyle Walker has slightly overtaken Manchester United icon Gary Neville as the Premier League's best-ever right-back.

Walker, 33, has enjoyed yet another superb season at the Etihad, leading to shouts of him being the greatest right-back in Premier League history. The England international has featured 38 times across competitions, providing one assist and also filling in at center-back on occasion.

Many point to Neville when debating who is the best right-back in Premier League history. Allardyce did just that as he compared Walker with the Manchester United icon. The former Leeds United boss told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast:

“I’d say slightly better. All-round game, more pace, up and down, better quality."

Allardyce continued by lauding Walker's defensive capabilities in comparison to fellow full-backs. He talked up the City defender's speed and agility:

“Handles the more challenging winger, and can nullify him now and unlike most full-backs today who can’t defend, who are more interested in going forward than defending, he does both exceptionally well now and uses his turbo feet to sometimes get himself out of trouble when he’s in the wrong position.”

Neville is regarded by many as the greatest right-back of all time in English football. The Manchester United hero made 600 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring seven goals and providing 47 assists. He won 12 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, and four FA Cups during his illustrious career. The former United captain is a different profile of right-back to Walker as his game was more centered around defending.

Walker's style of play sees him complement City from an attacking perspective but he has still flourished defensively. The Englishman has won five league titles, two FA Cups, and four League Cups with Pep Guardiola's side. He has made 253 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring six goals and providing 18 assists since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017.

Kevin De Bruyne is one of Manchester United's iconic manager Sir Alex Ferguson's favorite EPL players

De Bruyne has earned the admiration of Manchester United legend Ferguson.

Sir Alex Ferguson claimed Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to be one of his favorite Premier League players in 2021. The Belgian has shined during his time at the Etihad, scoring 96 goals and providing 152 assists in 355 games.

Ferguson lauded De Bruyne as one of his favorites alongside Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. He told Neville in an interview for SPORTBible two years ago:

"Alongside Kevin De Bruyne, Kane is currently my favourite Premier League player."

De Bruyne has been in remarkable form this season, scoring 10 goals and providing an astounding 31 assists in 48 games. He has played a key part in City's Premier League and FA Cup double triumph.

However, Champions League glory evades the Belgian but he has a chance to seal the European title this weekend. Pep Guardiola's men head to the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul to clash with Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

