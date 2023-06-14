“All Russian and Belarusian athletes should be banned” - Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko makes controversial claim in interview with Piers Morgan

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko recently said that Russian and Belarusian athletes should not be allowed at the top of the sport. His comments come under the light of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The two countries have been involved in a war for over a year now. Countless Ukrainians have lost their lives as a result of Russian attacks. Zinchenko, captain of the Ukraine national team, told Piers Morgan:

"I don't agree. I am one of the Ukrainians who just don't like to see them in any of the highest level."

In the snippet of his upcoming interview, he further said:

"For sure. 100%. Shouldn't be allowed. Why? Because how many bombs and rockets you are sending from Belarus? How many? Listen, I am not political. I didn't understand anything about it. And I would never understand. This is not political. This is war. And you are talking about don't talk politics in sports. This is not politics. This is war. Guys you don't do anything, I am saying on our side, on justice side."

Arsenal's Zinchenko has refused to stay silent. He has voiced his opinion on the matter on several occasions now. The player recently said (via The Guardian):

“I am angry even now. I am angry every single day because I really want to know what they are doing – to achieve what? To win what? I hope this war is going to finish soon and in the end you’re just going to think: ‘Wow, how many people have been killed? How many people have lost one of their circle? How many people lost their houses, jobs or whatever – and for what?’ I just really want to know.”

While Zinchenko is a top player and plays for a big club like Arsenal, some things are bigger than football. The Ukrainian's emotional comments about the ongoing war prove that point.

Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko's season in a nutshell

Arsenal signed Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City in the summer. Since his switch to the Emirates, the full-back has turned out to be a key player for Mikel Arteta's side.

He made 33 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists. He was a mainstay in the Arsenal side that finished second in the Premier League and had an outstanding campaign.

The 26-year-old is expected to be a key player for Arteta's side next season as well. After a season at the Emirates, fans can expect the former City player to only get better next term.

