"All of a sudden he became a great footballer" - Demba Ba backs Chelsea star with confident 'football is crazy' claim

Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba has praised Nicolas Jackson after the Senegalese striker bagged a brace in the Blues' 5-0 mauling of West Ham United on Sunday, May 5. With his brace, Jackson took his tally to 16 goals across all competitions in 41 appearances this season.

The 22-year-old has been criticised following his recent underwhelming performances. The criticism comes even as Jackson is only behind Cole Palmer in terms of goals scored for the Blues this season.

Furthermore, Jackson has more non-penalty goals (13) than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Arsenal's Kai Havertz, and Cole Palmer in the Premier League this season. Reposting a post on X containing this fact, Ba stated that people's perception of Jackson has changed since his brace for Chelsea against the Hammers.

Ba wrote:

"Football is crazy. Nicolas Jackson was a doubt in people’s mind after missing couple chances in a game few weeks ago. All of a sudden he became a great footballer / goalscorer. Keep doing your thing and shining my little brother."

Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, and Noni Madueke were other scorers for the Blues against West Ham.

Furthermore, several players returned to the squad after lengthy injuries, which could provide a boost for the club at the end of the season. Christopher Nkunku and Malo Gusto featured for short spells, while Levi Colwill remained an unused substitute.

Chelsea eyeing European football following consecutive wins

The Blues currently occupy the seventh position in the Premier League table following consecutive wins. Mauricio Pochettino's men defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 last week.

The west London club's win against the Hammers means they're in the race to secure a top-six finish this season. The Blues are currently two points behind sixth-placed Newcastle United.

Chelsea will face Nottingham Forest, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Bournemouth in their remaining league fixtures and will be hoping to extend their winning run and qualify for the Europa League.