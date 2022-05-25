"All of a sudden you have got yourself a house of cards" - David James appreciates Liverpool's contract negotiations approach with 29-year-old forward

Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James has lauded the club for the way they have gone about negotiating Mohamed Salah’s contract extension. According to James, the Reds run the risk of dressing room disharmony if they go above and beyond to make the forward happy.

Liverpool ace Salah has been in excellent form this season. He ended the 2021-22 Premier League campaign with 23 goals and 13 assists, emerging as the division’s joint-top scorer and leading assist provider.

With the Egypt international out of contract in June 2023, the Merseyside giants have been trying to get him to sign an extension. Salah, however, is yet to sign over the dotted line.

James, who admittedly loves Salah, has applauded the Reds’ resolve, claiming that the club shouldn’t “break their strategy” to make the no. 11 happy.

Speaking to Liverpool ECHO, he said:

“I think what we have to applaud again is the Liverpool strategy because in the end they will know what Salah’s value is. If Liverpool break their strategy to make Mo Salah happy then when do they stop breaking it? Because Mo Salah has been fantastic, Golden Boot again, but imagine Alisson wasn’t happy all of a sudden after signing a five-year contract because Mo was not allowed to be happy.”

James also claimed that the 19-time English champions would have “someone lined up” if Salah chose not to renew.

The 51-year-old added:

“All of a sudden you have got yourself a house of cards. As much as I love Mo Salah I think Liverpool will already have someone lined up if Salah wasn’t to be at the club anymore. Who that is? I don’t know. Who would you line up to replace Alisson Becker? Who would you line up to replace Van Dijk? So Liverpool have to stick with the model, they have to believe in the model.”

Since moving to Anfield from Roma for £36.5 million in 2017, Salah has featured in 193 Premier League games, recording 120 goals and 47 assists. He has won the Golden Boot thrice (2017-18, 2018-19, 2021-22) and was voted as the Player of the Season in 2017-18.

Kylian Mbappe’s contract extension could irk Liverpool superstar

On Saturday (May 21), Kylian Mbappe announced his decision to remain at Paris Saint-Germain, snubbing his supposed dream club, Real Madrid. As per Liverpool.com, Mbappe’s new three-year contract will see him earn £653,000/week, making him the highest-earning player in football. The 23-year-old has also reportedly received a £126million signing-on fee.

In contrast, Mohamed Salah is reportedly (via Pipe Sierra on Liverpool.com) demanding an excess of £300,000/week and a three-year contract, with the option of an additional year. Considering the way the Egypt international has performed in recent years, his demands do not seem out of place, especially in such an inflated market.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“I think Mane will sign, Salah’s future is up in the air and [Roberto] Firmino may see his contract out. He may go for free at the end of next season.” Jamie Carragher:“I think Mane will sign, Salah’s future is up in the air and [Roberto] Firmino may see his contract out. He may go for free at the end of next season.” #awlive [sky] Jamie Carragher:“I think Mane will sign, Salah’s future is up in the air and [Roberto] Firmino may see his contract out. He may go for free at the end of next season.” #awlive [sky] https://t.co/o5BIFTinVw

ECHO believes that the Reds are currently actively negotiating with Salah’s representatives, possibly to get him to sign a reasonable deal. However, in light of the Mbappe debacle, we will not be surprised if the 29-year-old holds out for more lucrative offers from other interested parties.

