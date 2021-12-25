"All of a sudden he’s dictating” – Jamie O’Hara slams Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick for raising Premier League issues

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has come under criticism from former England midfielder Jamie O’Hara over his comments about a congested schedule during the festive period.

Rangnick recently claimed that Premier League teams should not have to play in two cup competitions. He also questioned the league’s decision to not allow five substitutions in a match like most other major football leagues.

However, Jamie O’Hara believes that Ralf Rangnick does not have enough Premier League experience to already start criticizing.

In an interview with talkSPORT, he said:

"The fixture pile-up is the fixture pile-up! It hasn’t changed, it is what it is. Who’s this Ralf Rangnick geezer? Who is he? He’s been here two minutes and all of a sudden he’s dictating what’s going on and what we should do over here. He needs to get back in his box. He’s an interim manager telling us the Carabao Cup is not even worthy. He’s got a lot to say for himself, hasn’t he? He needs to pipe down."

Manchester United recently had two of their Premier League games postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. They haven't played since December 11. They are now scheduled to face Newcastle United on Monday as they reportedly have all the players back from injuries or illness.

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick not alone in criticizing Premier League

Ralf Rangnick is not the only manager who has recently been critical of the Premier League’s decision related to the COVID-19 breakout. Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel have both expressed frustration over the league’s decision to not cancel fixtures over the festive season.

Multiple teams are currently dealing with absentees due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Managers have been complaining about the busy fixture list, along with the existence of two cup competitions. This includes the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

Most major leagues such as La Liga and Serie A have only one cup competition that allows fresher players to participate in the Champions League. These are issues that the Premier League has been told about by fans, pundits, managers and even players in the past.

In terms of the game on the pitch, however, Ralf Rangnick has hardly put a foot wrong at Manchester United thus far. He is unbeaten as United manager so far. More importantly, he has instilled a tactical transformation that includes a higher defensive line and active pressure throughout the pitch. This has allowed Manchester United to operate in ways similar to how older fans of the club remember.

If the improvement continues, there is no reason why Manchester United will not opt to stick with Ralf Rangnick.

