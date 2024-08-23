“All his teams have respect for him” - Paul Gascoigne names best replacement for Gareth Southgate as England head coach

England great Paul Gascoigne wants Pep Guardiola to be appointed the next Three Lions boss. Lee Carsley was appointed as the interim boss following Gareth Southgate's exit after a second consecutive EURO final appearance.

Speaking to Techopedia (via FourFourTwo), Gascoigne stated that Guardiola commanded respect from every player and thus would be a good choice for the England job. He also highlighted how the Spaniard helps players improve their game. He said:

"[Guardiola has] got so much respect [from others], he's been manager of Barcelona and they've had the best players in the world. And Bayern Munich. He's performed with them, you know? All his teams have respect for him.

"I was told that Gareth Southgate was going to Manchester United and Pep Guardiola was going to be the manager of England! So we'll see what happens this year. Maybe it'll happen next summer. If he's on that much money and he's winning five trophies a season, what achievement."

England are yet to appoint a permanent head coach following Southgate's exit. Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Graham Potter and others have been linked but reports claim that The FA are not particularly looking to appoint an Englishman.

Pep Guardiola leaves doors open to becoming next England manager

Pep Guardiola admitted earlier this year in February that he would like to coach a national team in the future. The Manchester City manager stated that he wanted to experience the World Cup, EURO or a Copa America from the dugout but was not setting a timeline.

He told the media he was yet to think of his coaching future, commenting (via GOAL):

"I would like to have the experience of living through a World Cup, or a Euro or a Copa America, or whatever it is. I would like that. I don't know when that could be, if that is five, 10, 15 years from now but I would like to have the experience of being a manager in a World Cup."

Pep Guardiola has a year left on his current Manchester City contract. Rumors claim the manager has decided to leave the Premier League champions next summer and could take a break from management.

