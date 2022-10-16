"All the things that held him back last season no longer exist today" - Journalist claims Lionel Messi is currently as happy as he's ever been at PSG

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has claimed that Lionel Messi is currently as happy as he's ever been at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Argentine maestro made his move to the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer after his contract at Barcelona expired.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or had an underwhelming debut season at Paris Saint-Germain but is clearly enjoying his football this campaign.

The Argentine superstar has scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 13 games for the French giants across all competitions.

Balague has claimed that Lionel Messi is playing so well because he is finally happy in the French capital.

The Spanish journalist has insisted that Messi thrives when he is afforded a sense of freedom, and Christophe Galtier has ensured that. While speaking to Le Parisien, Balague said, as quoted by PSGtalk:

“Happy as he has never been! Things are going well on the pitch, the team has adapted to him, or rather he has his hand in the game. All the coaches who have coached him since he was 11 say the same thing: Leo needs to be happy to develop his best football.

“This is exactly what is happening today. He feels a certain form of freedom in what he can do."

Balague said that Messi is also happy from a spiritual point of view with his family settling well in Paris, which is helping him play his best football on the pitch:

“Apart from his minor injury at the moment, he feels good, sharp, has done real preseason preparation. He hasn’t had to live for months in a hotel, has recovered from a long infection due to Covid. Antonela (his wife) is working, she is developing her hair business, the children are well at school. …

"All the things that held him back last season no longer exist today. He has a free spirit."

Lionel Messi's future at PSG remains up in the air

Lionel Messi signed a two-year deal with PSG in the summer of 2021. His deal expires at the end of the season, and quite naturally, his future remains up in the air.

However, as reported by PSGtalk, Guillem Balague believes that the Argentine is likely to extend his stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

Balague has insisted that a return to Barcelona or a move to MLS side Inter Miami could also be on the cards, but staying at PSG looks likelier.

