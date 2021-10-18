"All the top clubs in Europe will be looking at him" - Robert Huth claims Chelsea star has negotiation power despite exorbitant demands

Former Leicester City defender Robert Huth believes Chelsea should consider meeting Antonio Rudiger's wage demands. Recent rumors have linked the German with a move to Real Madrid. Rudiger has less than a year remaining on his contract with Chelsea, meaning he will become a free agent next summer.

The former AS Roma star was a fringe player under Frank Lampard. However, he has managed to cement his place in Chelsea's staring line-up since Thomas Tuchel took over in January.

Antonio Rudiger has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League after his incredible performances for the Blues since the end of last season. Robert Huth believes Chelsea should meet the 28-year-old's exorbitant wage demands or risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

"From a Chelsea point of view, do you give Antonio Rudiger what he wants and consider how much it could cost Chelsea to replace him? When Lampard was in charge, it didn't look like he was going to turn it around as well as he has done," Huth told TalkSPORT.

"Rudiger was linked with a move to PSG during the summer, and there will be plenty of top clubs more than happy to pay him what he wants on a free deal next year," he added.

Antonio Rudiger is reportedly seeking wages in the region of £400,000-per-week, a fee that would make him the highest paid player at Chelsea. Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku is currently Chelsea's highest earner, with a wage bill of £350,000-per-week.

Robert Huth believes Chelsea will have to spend big to find an adequate replacement for Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger's potential departure from Chelsea next summer could force the Blues to spend a large sum of money to sign a replacement for the former AS Roma star.

Rudiger is widely considered as one of the best defenders in the Premier league. The likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, and Manchester United have all spent in excess of £60 million to sign top quality defenders such as Ruben Dias, Virgil van Dijk and Harry Maguire respectively.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG are all reportedly monitoring Antonio Rudiger's current contract situation at Chelsea.

