"Allah see you!" – Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate hilariously reacts to Chelsea fan cursing him for his message to Axel Disasi after EFL Cup final

Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate has hilariously hit back at a Chelsea supporter after he shared a message on Axel Disasi's Instagram post following the Reds' EFL Cup final triumph.

With the help of Konate, the Reds beat Mauricio Pochettino's outfit 1-0 in the 2023-24 EFL Cup final at Wembley this Sunday (February 25). Virgil van Dijk scored the winner in the 118th minute of the match.

In the aftermath of the EFL Cup summit clash, Disasi took to social media to share a message to the Chelsea fans. He wrote on Instagram:

"Yesterday's defeat was a very tough one to take. It hurts badly, and will hurt for a while. But the pain also brings us closer together, and we will overcome this as one. We will not stop. This might be the beginning of something new. Thank you for your unconditional support 🔵"

Konate, who has played alongside Disasi for France, commented:

"warrior ⚔️❤️ All the best for the rest of the season brother 💪"

One disgruntled Chelsea fan replied to the Liverpool star's comment:

"f*** off"

Konate, who played 105 minutes in the EFL Cup final, responded:

"Allah see you! keep going brother 👏😂🤣"

Konate, who joined Liverpool for £36 million from RB Leipzig in 2021, has made 82 appearances across all competitions for the Reds so far. The 24-year-old has lifted four trophies, including two EFL Cup crowns.

Pundit urges Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher to leave following recent win over Chelsea

In his Team of the Week column for the BBC, ex-Manchester United forward Garth Crooks shared his thoughts on Liverpool shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher's display against Chelsea on Sunday. He wrote:

"The point-blank save from Cole Palmer in the first half of [the] Carabao Cup win over Chelsea by Kelleher was not just world class, it was worthy of winning any cup final. So was his save from Conor Gallagher who was clean through [in the extra-time]."

Urging the Irishman to secure a move to another team, Crooks added:

"This is a man who remains incredibly calm often in extraordinary circumstances and tends to do all his talking between the sticks. Winning trophies with Liverpool as their number two is all very well but I can't help feeling there comes a time when your performances deserve top billing – even if it means leaving Anfield."

Kelleher, who joined the Reds' youth setup from Irish outfit Ringmahon Rangers in 2015, produced a stellar outing in the EFL Cup final. He registered nine saves and completed 37 of 50 passes in the contest.

So far, the 25-year-old goalkeeper has overseen 13 clean sheets and conceded 45 goals in 37 overall matches for the Merseyside outfit.