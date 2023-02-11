“Allergic to passing to him”, “Get him out!” – Chelsea fans feel 24-year-old star ‘doesn’t like’ passing to Mudryk after noticing him against West Ham

Chelsea fans were bewildered by Marc Cucurella's inability to pass to forward Mykhaylo Mudryk in their 1-1 draw against West Ham United at the London Stadium on February 11.

Joao Felix gave Graham Potter's side the lead in the 16th minute of the Premier League clash. This was the Portuguese's first game since serving a three-game suspension because of the straight red card he received against Fulham in his debut.

It was a well-taken goal from Felix after Enzo Fernandez set him up with an impeccable pass from outside the box.

Former Chelsea man Emerson scored the equalizer for the Hammers in the 28th minute.

Mudryk, however, failed to make an impact on the game. Fans believe his coordination with left-back Cucrella was off. Both players operate from the same side of the pitch but are yet to synchronize properly as Cucurella has failed to make overlapping runs to help Mudryk out.

The Ukrainian forward, meanwhile, hasn't tracked back properly to aid Cucurella in terms of defense.

Many fans also pointed out on Twitter that Cucurella hasn't passed the ball enough to Mudryk despite the winger being in a favorable position.

They also slammed Cucurella's disappointing performance. They also opined that Graham Potter should consider starting Ben Chilwell in place of the former Brighton & Hove Albion player.

Pys @CFCPys We’ve dominated and honestly should be winning comfortably, first time I’ve enjoyed watching Chelsea in ages mainly due to Felix & Enzo, I just need us to play a bit faster and actually get Mudryk into the game, Cucurella is allergic to passing to him. We’ve dominated and honestly should be winning comfortably, first time I’ve enjoyed watching Chelsea in ages mainly due to Felix & Enzo, I just need us to play a bit faster and actually get Mudryk into the game, Cucurella is allergic to passing to him.

𝐏𝐔𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐈𝐂̧𝐀𝐓𝐄 @Pulisicate Cucurella, many times refused to release the ball to Mudryk. What was he thinking? Cucurella, many times refused to release the ball to Mudryk. What was he thinking?

DEAR GOD🇬🇭❤️ @mrlamar01 Cucurella can’t link up with Mudryk. Potter should get him out!! Cucurella can’t link up with Mudryk. Potter should get him out!!

Siphiwo @_Don_Corleone_ If Cucurella has the option to play a free ball to an open Mudryk, it obviously means he's going to turn and pass the ball back to Badiashile. If Cucurella has the option to play a free ball to an open Mudryk, it obviously means he's going to turn and pass the ball back to Badiashile.

Louis @_CfcLouis Mudryk can't get into the game because Cucurella for some reason doesn't like to pass to him. Mudryk can't get into the game because Cucurella for some reason doesn't like to pass to him.

🌊 @Vintage_Cfc We need to get the ball to Mudryk a lot more he has looked dangerous whenever he has it. Cucurella can’t complete a forward pass to save his life. We need to get the ball to Mudryk a lot more he has looked dangerous whenever he has it. Cucurella can’t complete a forward pass to save his life.

Gabby®️ @CFCGabby Graham Potter should be bold enough to drop Cucurella for Chilwell. He’s always dropping a stinker and not helping Mudryk going forward. Not even an overlap from him Graham Potter should be bold enough to drop Cucurella for Chilwell. He’s always dropping a stinker and not helping Mudryk going forward. Not even an overlap from him

William Gallas claimed Mykhaylo Mudryk made a mistake by choosing Chelsea over Arsenal

Former Chelsea and Arsenal defender William Gallas claimed that the former Shakhtar forward should have joined the Gunners instead of the Blues. Speaking to Genting Casino, Gallas said (via Evening Standard):

“Mudryk may have made a mistake, he had the opportunity to play for Arsenal, The way Arsenal play, he would have fit into that squad and at the end of the season, he may regret it. What if Chelsea do not qualify for the Champions League?"

He further added:

“Arsenal may be the champions in the end. At the end of the season, maybe he will regret it. It could have been an opportunity for him to play well and in the Champions League next season. However, Arsenal will have to move on, and now they will have the chance to bring in new players so that they can play with the players they want.”

The Blues signed Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk for £88 million in the January transfer window.

