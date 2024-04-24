Ally McCoist highlights how Arsenal star did something ‘out of this world’ in 5-0 win over Chelsea

TNT Sports pundit Ally McCoist was impressed by Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard's assist for Kai Havertz's goal as they thrashed Chelsea 5-0 on Tuesday (April 23).

The Gunners captain bagged two assists on the night to help the team cruise to victory. The first of those came in the 57th minute when Odegaard found the perfect pass from inside his own half for Havertz, who ran in behind the opposition defense.

The German finished off the action by remaining strong and dinking it into the net over a rushing goalkeeper. Lavishing praise on this particular action from the Norway international, McCoist said (via The Boot Room):

Trending

"The ball from Odegaard is out of this world but what Havertz does is he puts his body between the defender and the ball and lifts it over the goalkeeper. He has been brilliant tonight. Just his feet, his balance is wonderful to see."

Just 13 minutes later, Odegaard set up Ben White, whose seemingly attempted cross found the net.

On the night, the 25-year-old midfielder accurately played five of his seven attempted long balls and created two big chances. He also completed three of his four attempted dribbles, won eight out of 11 ground duels, and made one interception.

Overall, Odegaard has been extremely influential in most of the good things Arsenal have done this season. He's played 44 matches across competitions, bagging 11 goals and nine assists.

Mikel Arteta says he hopes there's more to come from Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes skipper Martin Odegaard is yet to reach his full potential. The midfielder has been impressive this season and is surely among the candidates for the Gunners' Player of the Season.

He was signed permanently from Real Madrid for a reported £30 million in the summer of 2021 after completing a six-month loan deal at the Emirates. Speaking ahead of his team's clash against Chelsea on Tuesday, Arteta said (via Arseblog):

"Has he fulfilled his potential? Hopefully not. Hopefully there is still more to come. He's still very young and he's made huge steps in the last few seasons. He's got a massive role at the club and hopefully, we can keep growing."

So far in his Arsenal career, Odegaard has made 149 appearances across competitions, bagging 35 goals and 23 assists. He's managed to win one Community Shield title and will be hoping to add more trophies during his time in north London.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback