Ex-Manchester United attacker set to accept surprise deadline day offer from Chelsea: Reports 

Former Manchester United attacker Memphis Depay looks set to make a surprise move to Chelsea on transfer deadline day.

According to Football Insider, the Blues have made a late offer for the attacker and the Dutch player has accepted the move. However, with the deadline approaching, the London side face a tough challenge to complete to move in time.

Depay joined the Catalan club at the start of last season and made 38 appearances, scoring 13 goals and providing two assists.

However, Depay is yet to feature for Barcelona this season. The arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha have pushed the player down the pecking order.

He has experience playing in the Premier League as well. The player spent a season-and-a-half at Manchester United before making a move to Olympique Lyon. He made 53 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, tallying seven goals and six assists.

To add to that, the winger is an important player for the Dutch national team. In 80 appearances for his country, he has scored 42 goals at the international level.

Chelsea are on the verge of completing a deal for Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang looks set to join Chelsea

According to transfer expert David Ornstein, Chelsea are set to complete a player-plus-cash deal to land Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang from Barcelona.

The Athletic's journalist revealed that the Blues have submitted a new bid for the Gabonese striker. They have offered £7.5 million along with left-back Marcos Alonso to the Catalan club.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Chelsea on verge of agreement to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. Latest bid ~€7.5m + Marcos Alonso. Proposed deal 2+1y (y3 based on % of apps in y2). 33yo currently in Barcelona. Moving towards conclusion #CFC #FCBarcelona theathletic.com/3556684/2022/0… Chelsea on verge of agreement to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. Latest bid ~€7.5m + Marcos Alonso. Proposed deal 2+1y (y3 based on % of apps in y2). 33yo currently in Barcelona. Moving towards conclusion @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Chelsea on verge of agreement to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. Latest bid ~€7.5m + Marcos Alonso. Proposed deal 2+1y (y3 based on % of apps in y2). 33yo currently in Barcelona. Moving towards conclusion @TheAthleticUK #CFC #FCBarcelona theathletic.com/3556684/2022/0…

Aubameyang joined Barcelona from Arsenal in the January transfer window last season. He made 24 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals and providing an assist.

However, Barcelona have recently signed Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. The likes of Joules Kounde, Raphinha, Franck Kessie, and more have also made big money moves to Camp Nou.

Hence, they need to offload a few players in a bid to accommodate their new signings to the wage bill. Aubameyang is one of the players who is not guaranteed a starting spot in the team.

However, he might come in handy for Chelsea, especially considering he has prior Premier League experience. He has played 163 games for their city rivals Arsenal, scoring 92 goals and providing 21 assists.

Both Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku left the Blues at the start of the season to return to their respective former clubs RB Leipzig and Inter Milan. Hence, Thomas Tuchel is keen to re-inforce his attacking lineup. Aubameyang might be a perfect fit for the German coach as the two have worked with each other before at Borussia Dortmund.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit