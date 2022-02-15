"Almost cost Tuchel and the club" - Garth Crooks slams Chelsea manager's treatment of 28-year-old

Former Tottenham forward Garth Crooks has criticized Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel for his treatment of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku. The 28-year-old played a key role in Chelsea's recent FIFA Club World Cup triumph, scoring a goal in the semi-finals and final of the competition.

Romelu Lukaku returned to London from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million last summer. He has struggled to live up to expectations thus far, scoring just ten goals in 27 appearances in all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's side. Lukaku did, however, produce match-winning displays against Al Hilal and Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup.

This has resulted in Garth Crooks slamming Tuchel for his treatment of the Belgian. Tuchel dropped Lukaku from his squad for their 2-2 draw with Liverpool in January after the striker expressed his unhappiness with his situation at Stamford Bridge during an interview with Sky Italia.

"I said Thomas Tuchel would need Romelu Lukaku and so it is proving. The overzealous nonsense by the Chelsea manager in sanctioning the Belgium striker after he fell for the flaterry of an interviewer in Italy almost cost Tuchel and the club," wrote Crooks in his column for BBC as per the Chelseachronicle.

"Instead Lukaku apologized when other strikers of similar calibre might have put two fingers up to the manager and made for the exit. All credit to Lukaku, who has knuckled down and worked his way back to form with regular appearances, which is all the £97.5 million player wanted in the first place," he added.

"Lukaku led the line brilliantly against Palmeiras and was instrumental in Chelsea win the Club World Cup for the first time in their history. Not a bad return," said Crooks.

The team's fans will hope Romelu Lukaku can replicate his performances at the Club World Cup in the Premier League. He has scored just two goals and provided one assist in his last thirteen league appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Thomas Tuchel must get the best out of Romelu Lukaku if Chelsea are to overturn their current form

Chelsea have managed to win just one of their last five Premier League games as the Blues have struggled at times in attack in recent weeks. A number of their strikers, including the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, have been unable to produce the goods in the league. The trio have scored just eight league goals between them this season.

Romelu Lukaku's performances at the FIFA Club World Cup were a massive source of positivity for Thomas Tuchel and the club's fans. The Belgian was signed by the Blues in the hope that he would be able to lead them to a Premier League title in the near future.

The 28-year-old has often been starved of service or has been left isolated during games due to the tactics implemented by Thomas Tuchel. The German must, however, try to get the best out of Lukaku as he is the club's most expensive player and has the capacity to single-handedly win games.

