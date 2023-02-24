"Almost like he's a coach on the football pitch" - Paul Scholes claims Manchester United star doesn't get enough credit for the way he plays

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has waxed lyrical about Red Devils midfielder Casemiro after he impressed in the team's UEFA Europa League win against Barcelona.

The Red Devils came from behind to secure a brilliant victory over the Catalans in their Europa League playoff round on Thursday, February 23. Second-half goals from Fred and Antony saw them claim a 4-3 win on aggregate.

Fred and Antony were not the only Brazilians to impress for Manchester United on the night with Casemiro starring for the team once again. The midfielder has been integral to the club's resurgence under Erik ten Hag this season.

Many eyebrows were raised when the Old Trafford outfit agreed a deal worth £70 million to sign the 31-year-old from Real Madrid last summer. However, he has been a mainstay of their midfield this season.

Speaking after the Red Devils' win against Barcelona, Scholes hailed Casemiro's impact on the team as 'sensational'. He also claimed that the former Los Blancos star does not get enough credit for his contributions. He said [via Sunday World]:

“Casemiro has been sensational. He has great experience, winning so many times with Real Madrid as well, and is invaluable to the younger players around the squad."

"It's almost like he's a coach on the football pitch. You've seen the difference from when he's come into the team and what he's made [happen]. He has great experience and I don't think he gets the credit for the way he plays."

The Manchester United legend also admitted that he has been surprised by Casemiro's range of passing. He added:

"He is a really good passer of the ball, which surprised me a little bit, when you think you saw Luka Modric and Toni Kroos as the playmakers at Real Madrid."

'Casemiro is as close to Roy Keane as you're going to get' - Manchester United great Scholes

Scholes went on to liken Casemiro to former Red Devils teammate Roy Keane. He also insisted that labeling the Brazilian as a holding midfielder is not right. He stated:

“I've heard so many times that Casemiro is probably the best holding midfielder as well. I don't see him as a holding midfielder. He's a proper Manchester United midfielder that gets involved in everything. You see him up the pitch, you see him defending, you see him controlling the game at times."

"He's probably as close to Roy Keane as you're going to get. I think he's been brilliant. I think 'holding midfielder' just does him a little bit of an injustice.”

Casemiro has made 32 appearances for Ten Hag's side so far.

