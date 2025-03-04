"Almost put the shackles on him" - Ex-Premier League star calls out Manchester City for not utilizing Jack Grealish effectively

Former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster has criticized Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for limiting the English forward from playing to the best of his abilities. Foster believes Guardiola's rigid structure has thwarted Grealish, who thrives in freedom.

Jack Grealish joined Manchester City from Aston Villa for a reported British record fee of £100 million in 2021. The Englishman has fallen down the pecking order under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola. Despite being an integral part of the Cityzens treble-winning campaign in the 2022-23 season, he has only started six Premier League games this season.

The former Aston Villa has been replaced by Savinho upfront since the beginning of the season and, as per reports, could be sold by Manchester City this summer.

Amid the reduction in his game-time, Ben Foster has urged Grealish to find a new club where he can play with more freedom. Ben Foster said on Fozcast podcast (via Manchester Evening News):

"It's been a great success for his bank balance, I'll tell you that. His trophy cabinet and his bank balance are absolutely popping. In those 150 appearances, he's probably made about £70 million as well. But the sad fact of it is that Grealish doesn't get near the front three of any top Premier League team. I think Grealish needs a bit of freedom now to go to a team where the manager will say to him, 'Jack, go out there and do what you do for me, please'."

He added:

"I don't blame Grealish for doing what he did. He was the best player at Aston Villa, Villa fans absolutely loved him. He went out there every single day and expressed himself and everybody loved him for that. Man City bought him for an awful lot of money, a ridiculous amount of money in fact, and then almost put the shackles on him. That's exactly what happened - they're buying a player and then not playing him in the way that he's supposed to be played."

How has Jack Grealish fared for Manchester City this season?

Jack Grealish has fallen massively from grace at Manchester City this term. The 29-year-old started the season with City fit, but he was an unused substitute in the side’s league opener of the ongoing campaign as summer signing Savinho took his place.

In 26 appearances for City this term, Grealish has scored two goals and provided five assists. Four of those assists have come in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, where the Englishman has received the majority of his starts.

Grealish's contract with the Cityzens is set to expire in the summer of 2027.

