"Almost a role model for me" - Manchester United's Jadon Sancho says Chelsea star inspired him to make the move to Germany 

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has revealed Christian Pulisic was somewhat of a role model for him while the American was at Borussia Dortmund.

In many ways, Sancho was a replacement for Pulisic at Dortmund after the American joined Chelsea in the summer of 2019. After four successful years at Borussia Dortmund, Sancho finally moved back to England in the summer of 2021 to join Manchester United.

Pulisic burst onto the scene at Dortmund as a teenager in 2016, and was one of the best young talents in world football at the time.

Borussia Dortmund are known for giving the younger players a chance, and Sancho explained that he looked up to Pulisic and tried to replicate what the American achieved at such a young age.

Sancho told Sky Sports Germany:

"The club tried very hard for me. Then I saw who else was playing in Dortmund. For example Christian Pulisic, who was only 19 at the time - he was almost a role model for me. I saw him and thought to myself - that could be me too. Luckily, Dortmund gave me this chance and I think I did the job."

"I wouldn't say that I started a trend like many say. But perhaps other young players from England have since then had more confidence in choosing the club where they want to play," he added.

Sancho yet to find his feet at Manchester United

Although Jadon Sancho’s performances have improved of late, the England international is yet to show consistency at Manchester United.

Sancho scored the Red Devils' only goal against Manchester City in their 4-1 derby defeat last weekend, but missed another chance that could have leveled the scores before half-time.

The former Dortmund star was part of a team that played a high-pressing style to win the ball high up the pitch.

That isn’t the case at Manchester United. Sancho has had to play in a different type of setup and subsequently alter his game. His performances of late have been very promising, however, and he will hope to add more goals to his game to help the Red Devils finish in the top four.

Sancho has made 23 appearances in the Premier League so far this season and has scored three goals in the process.

