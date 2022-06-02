"Almost a statement on part of the club" - Fabrizio Romano says Erik ten Hag is pushing to sign €85 million-rated player at Manchester United

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is determined to reunite with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong at Old Trafford.

The duo formed a successful partnership at Ajax between 2017 and 2019, leading the Eredivisie club to the semi-finals of the Champions League. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, De Jong is at the top of United's priority list for the summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano wrote:

"Manchester United are working hard to try and sign Frenkie de Jong. Erik ten Hag considers him more than a great midfielder, almost a 'statement' on the part of the club in wanting to start a new era with a player of excellent quality and international level."

Although De Jong would prefer to continue his stay at Camp Nou, Barcelona are in a difficult financial situation. The profit from the player's potential sale will surely be alluring.

SPORTbible @sportbible A Manchester United fan shouted at Frenkie de Jong 'Erik ten Hag is waiting for you' and he definitely heard it A Manchester United fan shouted at Frenkie de Jong 'Erik ten Hag is waiting for you' and he definitely heard it 🚨 A Manchester United fan shouted at Frenkie de Jong 'Erik ten Hag is waiting for you' and he definitely heard it https://t.co/WETHdm7jOU

Story continues below ad

The Catalans secured de Jong's services from Ajax for €86m in 2019. Romano believes they are not planning to sell him for a bargain price to Manchester United. He wrote:

"Barcelona wants an €85m fee to let Frenkie leave this summer, Man United hope to be able to change the player’s mind in more ways: the club’s project to return to the Champions League as early as 2023, the relationship with Ten Hag, who would consider him untouchable in his project, Barcelona needs to sell some player to improve their economic situation."

The Catalans can offer the Dutchman Champions League football, which is not something the Red Devils can provide. With Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Paul Pogba all leaving Manchester United this summer, Ten Hag is pushing to pair Donny van de Beek with his former Ajax midfield partner.

Story continues below ad

The new boss is also going to prioritize signing a new centre-back, central midfielder and striker to get the Old Trafford outfit challenging for silverware again.

Erik ten Hag's first Manchester United signing could arrive soon

Ajax centre-back Jurrien Timber looks set to become the Red Devils' first new signing of the summer if journalist Sam Pilger is to be believed. The 20-year-old has won two Eredivisie titles under Erik ten Hag and could now follow him to Manchester.

Sam Pilger @sampilger @mufcMPB #MUFC have held positive talks with Ajax who are willing sellers and the player is keen. Final obstacle is the clubs agreeing the fee. Jurrien Timber looks like he will be Ten Hag’s first signing. @mufcMPB #MUFC have held positive talks with Ajax who are willing sellers and the player is keen. Final obstacle is the clubs agreeing the fee. Jurrien Timber looks like he will be Ten Hag’s first signing.

The two clubs are yet to agree on a figure to complete Timber's transfer, However, the conversations between the two parties have been positive.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far