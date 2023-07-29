“Alone, until now, she hasn’t achieved anything” – Journalist makes bold claim on Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo’s popularity

Journalist Yanina Latorre has made a bold claim about Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo. Roccuzzo is a very popular figure among fans on social media and has amassed over 36 million followers on the platform.

Moreover, she also often collaborates with several brands and advertising companies. Latorre, though, reckons Roccuzzo's fame is totally down to being married to Messi. She also added that Roccuzzo hasn't done anything significant on her own yet.

Speaking about the Argentina captain's wife, Latorre said (via Ole Argentina):

"We love Antonela Roccuzzo for Lionel Messi . Brands in Europe hire her for advertising, but all because she is married to Messi. Alone, until now, she hasn't achieved anything... And I'm not criticising Antonela, eh. You're always like a step behind the player."

Messi and Roccuzzo are an affectionate couple among fans. However, there's no denying the fact that Messi is exponentially more popular globally than his long-time partner.

When delivery partner spoke about meeting Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo

Former PSG superstar Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo are insanely popular among fans who yearn to meet the famous couple in flesh. A delivery partner recently got the chance to do so while delivering churros to the Messi family in Paris.

The famous pair ordered some food to their home, and the store manager Sofia thought that it was just another usual order. However, she found out the reality later, and speaking about the cadet named Pablo, who delivered the order, she said (via Info Funes):

“It took the cadet almost 45 minutes to come back. He was almost shaking and crying because he couldn't believe what had happened to him. He told us that Antonela was the one who took care of him, that Mateo hugged him, and Leo greeted him from the back of the house. He couldn't take a photo, but he took that memory with him."

Juan Pablo, the delivery partner, , said:

“It was the best day of my life, I still can't believe it. I think of that moment, and tears come to my eyes."

Judging by Pablo's reaction, he was happy with the impromptu meeting with the Messi family. Amidst a busy and arduous day of work, one could imagine that he loved meeting the superstar couple of Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo.