“Alone, he will not be able to win the World Cup” – What Diego Maradona said about Lionel Messi winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina

The late Diego Maradona insisted that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi will not be able to lead Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory himself.

Lionel Messi has established himself as one of the best football players of this generation. Having won the Ballon d'Or seven times, he has truly claimed his stake as the Greatest Of All Time.

The 35-year-old forward has also won a plethora of trophies with club and country during his illustrious career. Apart from several domestic trophies, he has lifted the UEFA Champions League four times.

Messi also realized his dream of winning a trophy with Argentina last year, leading them to Copa America glory. The FIFA World Cup, though, is one that has eluded the PSG superstar so far.

The former Barcelona talisman is set to take part in his fifth World Cup campaign in Qatar two months from now. With his career nearing an end, Messi will be keen to finally get his hands on the trophy this around.

Messi, though, cannot help La Albiceleste complete the herculean task all by himself, according to the late Diego Maradona. The Argentinean legend stressed the need for the forward to have a strong set of players by his side to win the FIFA World Cup. Maradona was quoted as saying by Sport Bible:

"Alone, he [Lionel Messi] will not be able to win the World Cup. You need a solid team for that. Football history will remember Messi. Football has given him a lot, as much as he has given the sport and to win a World Cup, in my opinion, wouldn't bring himself anything else."

Maradona passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest in 2020. The tournament in Qatar will be the first FIFA World Cup after the Argentinean great's passing.

Lionel Messi is in fine form ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi has made a flying start to his second season with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He has featured in each of Les Parisiens' 11 matches across all competitions so far.

The 35-year-old forward has found the back of the net six times in those games. He has also provided eight assists for his teammates and is thus in fine form ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

With the international break underway, Messi will be keen to impress for Argentina over the next few days. La Albiceleste are scheduled to face Honduras and Jamaica on September 23 and 27, respectively.

