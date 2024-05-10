"Alonso already has the Real Madrid comeback gene" - Fans react as Bayer Leverkusen score stoppage time goal to keep streak alive

Football fans were impressed with Bayer Leverkusen's comeback as they drew 2-2 against AS Roma in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg on Thursday (May 9). The German champions came from two goals down to draw, setting a record for the longest undefeated run for a European club — 49 games. They left behind Portuguese club Benfica's 48 straight games without a loss from December 1963 to February 1965.

Bayer Leverkusen have had arguably the best season in the history of the club, having won the German Bundesliga for the first time. Domestically, they are also in the final of the DFB Pokal, where they will face FC Kaiserslautern on May 25.

Xabi Alonso's side have made it an all-timer season by avoiding defeat against Italian outfit AS Roma at the BayArena. Having won the first leg 2-0, the German champions had one leg in the final and were on the verge of making history.

However, Daniele De Rossi and his Roma side were not prepared to give up their hopes of European glory. They scored twice from the penalty spot and leveled the tie on aggregate. They looked set to defeat the German champions, but the tide soon turned.

Alonso's team conjured two goals in the dying minutes to qualify for the final of the competition. They won the tie 4-2 on aggregate, and fans were in awe of how they managed to haul themselves from the brink of defeat once again.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A number of other fans struggled to find the words to explain what they witnessed from the side in the game.

Bayer Leverkusen will face Atalanta, who eliminated Olympique Marseille, in the final of the competition on May 22 in Dublin.

Bayer Leverkusen set all-time record in AS Roma game

Bayer Leverkusen became the first team in European football history to avoid defeat in 49 consecutive games across all competitions. The German team achieved this feat after securing a draw against AS Roma in their Europa League clash at home.

Alonso's side have recorded 40 wins and nine draws across all competitions since August 2023, beating the record of 48 matches unbeaten. The previous record belonged to Portuguese giants Benfica between December 1963 and February 1965.

The German champions have a chance of winning all three competitions they have participated in this season, which would be a great achievement for the club. They can also become the first team to win the Bundesliga without losing a game since Berliner FC Dynamo in 1982-83 when teams played 26 games.