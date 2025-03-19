Alphonso Davies responds when asked if he was joining Real Madrid by NBA superstar Luka Doncic

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has confirmed in a conversation with NBA superstar Luka Doncic that he is unlikely to join Real Madrid this summer. The Canadian speedster was previously considered the ideal candidate for the left-back slot at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Davies' previous contract with Bayern Munich was scheduled to expire at the end of this season and the LaLiga giants were hoping to lap him up for free. However, the 24-year-old has signed a new deal with the Bavarians last month until 2030, effectively pouring water on Los Blancos' plans.

Davies recently met up with LA Lakers superstar Luka Doncic, who is a self-proclaimed Real Madrid fan. Doncic enquired if the Canadian was coming to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"You coming to Madrid? I'll give you this jersey if you're coming to Madrid," said Doncic.

However, Davies looked apologetic as he confirmed that a move was unlikely.

"Ahhh, it doesn't look like it," said Davies.

Nevertheless, the pair still swapped jerseys and posed for some pictures. Davies has been in impressive form this season under Vincent Kompany, registering three goals and as many assists from 31 games across competitions.

Bayern Munich are leading the Bundesliga title race this season after 26 games, six points ahead of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen. Real Madrid, meanwhile, are second in the LaLiga table after 28 games, tied on points with leaders Barcelona who have a game in hand.

Are Real Madrid eyeing an Arsenal defender this summer?

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have apparently set their sights on Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori, according to Fichajes.net. However, the report adds that the Gunners want €80m to let him go.

Calafiori joined the north London side from Bologna last summer in a reported £42m deal. The Italian central defender is versatile enough to play at left-back and has operated mostly in that position this season.

The 22-year-old has registered three goals and two assists from 26 games across competitions this season. His efforts have already earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid remain on the hunt for a new left-back, with Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia failing to impress. They have identified Calafiori as an upgrade on the duo and want him at the club this summer.

Arsenal have no desire to let him go, and will only consider a deal for the aforementioned price. Los Blancos, however, have balked at the Gunners' price tag, so a move may not materialize this year.

