"Already has a good amount of top games" - Jurgen Klopp backs 'influential' Liverpool star to be the 'future' of the club

Jurgen Klopp has backed Harvey Elliott to be the 'future' of Liverpool and highlighted his influence on the team.

Elliott was signed as a highly-rated 16-year-old from Fulham in the summer of 2019. He rose through the ranks quickly and has become an important part of Klopp's first-team set-up at Anfield.

Elliott, now 20, already has 86 senior games for the Reds under his belt, where he has scored seven times and laid out six assists. 20 of those appearances have come this season, with his sole goal coming in stoppage time against Crystal Palace to hand his team a 2-1 win on 9 December.

The Englishman came on as a substitute in that game and scored with a sublime left-footed shot to hand his team a crucial win at Selhurst Park. Speaking after the game, Klopp praised the youngster and said (h/t @TheAnfieldTalk):

"Harvey already has a good amount of top games, he showed in the last game and when coming on what he can be. He’ll be the future. Super influential."

Elliott started off his career as a right-winger — a position he played in regularly for Fulham and during his loan stint at Blackburn Rovers. But he has since been transitioned into a No. 8 by Klopp, perhaps because Mohamed Salah is untouchable on the right-hand flank.

The Englishman has a low center of gravity, which aids his ball control and dribbling ability. He can also pick a pass in the final third and is slowly but steadily improving his finishing.

Who do Liverpool play next in the Premier League?

Liverpool were the big winners in gameweek 16, going to the top of the table with 37 points after beating Crystal Palace in London. Arsenal dropped to second after their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa and still have 36 points on the board.

The Reds will hope to remain at the summit after their next league game, which is a derby clash against Manchester United. The two rivals take on each other on Sunday (17 December) at Anfield, with the Red Devils in dire need of a statement performance.

Manchester United recently fell to a humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League. They are now in sixth with 27 points to their name. Erik ten Hag's were also eliminated from the UEFA Champions League group stage earlier this week after a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich.

Liverpool are yet to play their European fixture this week. The Reds take on Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday (14 December), with qualification as group-winners already guaranteed for Jurgen Klopp's side.