"Already a legend" - Eagle-eyed Arsenal fans feel Zinchenko asked transfer target if he's joining Gunners as video goes viral on Twitter

Arsenal fans are lauding Oleksandr Zinchenko as they believe the Ukrainian asked England midfielder Declan Rice whether he would join the Gunners in the summer. The supposed exchange took place during the recent UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier clash.

The Three Lions won the game by a scoreline of 2-0. After Harry Kane opened the scoring in the 37th minute, Bukayo Saka scored a scorcher three minutes later.

Fans, though, spotted Zinchenko asking Rice something during their post-match embrace. They believe the full-back was asking whether Rice would be joining the Gunners.

The West Ham United midfielder is one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League at the moment. He has been a mainstay at the heart of the midfield for the Hammers for a while now. Multiple Premier League giants, including the Gunners, are interested in pursuing a move for the player in the summer.

Fans believe Zinchenko was working as an agent for his club side. One fan termed him a legend and wrote on Twitter:

"Already a legend."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from Arsenal fans as they spotted Oleksandr Zinchenko having a conversation with Declan Rice:

Arsenal star Leandro Trossard spoke about his granddad's influence

AFC v Sporting CP: Round of 16 Leg Two - UEFA Europa League

Since joining Arsenal in January, Leandro Trossard has turned out to be a spectacular signing. He has scored one goal and has provided six assists for the Gunners so far.

Trossard recently revealed the impact his grandfather had on him and how he helped him become better.

The Belgian said (via Arsenal's official website):

“Yes my grandad really inspired me, especially when I was younger, He didn’t play himself, but he helped me a lot throughout my career. He was always there for me, supporting me, coming to games and everything."

The 28-year-old added:

“In fact, he was the one training me to use my left foot as well. He always used to say that if you want to be a top player, you need to develop both feet. He said you have to be two-footed and he helped me with that."

Trossard is expected to be one of the Gunners' best bets as Mikel Arteta's team aim to become the Premier League champions this season.

Poll : 0 votes