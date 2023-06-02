"Already one of the best in the world" - Real Madrid legend hails Los Blancos star Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez has claimed that Vinicius Junior is one of the best players in the world right now.

Vinicius, 22, joined Los Blancos from Flamengo in 2018. While his talent was undeniable, the Brazilian struggled to make an impact in his initial days at the club. He scored just 14 goals and provided 23 assists in his first 118 senior appearances for the Spanish giants.

However, since the 2021-22 season, Vinicius has registered 45 goals and 41 assists in 106 games across competitions. He has become the primary attacking outlet under Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez recently heaped praise on the Brazilian winger, saying (via @MadrixXtra):

“Vinicius is already one of the best in the world.”

Vinicius has been in sublime form in the 2022-23 campaign as well, registering 44 goal contributions in 53 games across competitions. The Brazilian winger took up the attacking responsibility in Karim Benzema's absence due to injuries.

He helped Los Blancos win the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and Copa del Rey.

When Real Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez gave Vinicius advice to deal with opponents

Vinicius has had a rough La Liga campaign, having had to deal with rash tackles and constant banter from opponents. He has even faced racist chants and slurs from opposition fans throughout this campaign.

Former Real Madrid forward Hugo Sanchez also had to deal with such a situation in his time. Back in February, he advised Vinicius to get even more inspired from this treatment and continue to beat them with his talent.

"The more they insulted me, the more important I felt, because they were looking at me. Instead of getting annoyed or nervous, it inspired me. That's what happens with Vinicius. What he has to do is feel important because he's being noticed. And the feeling that Vinicius gives is what I made all of you feel, that when the ball came to me you sighed in fear and thought: 'This one's going in'," Sanchez told Marca.

"What he has to do is defend with his skill, but in a way that doesn't affect him with yellow cards and when he complains to the referee that it's a request for protection, as we all want... Both Vinicius and I do damage and that's why there's that feeling of fear every time Vinicius gets the ball and that makes the defenders desperate," he added.

Sanchez is widely regarded as one of the greatest Mexican players of all time. He is also fifth on La Liga's all-time top scorers list, with 234 goals for Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Rayo Vallecano.

He won five La Liga titles and one UEFA Cup trophy with Real Madrid, among other honors.

