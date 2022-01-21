'Already one of Liverpool's best ever players', 'Greatest of all time' - Fans heap praise on 'generational' Liverpool star for 'insane' performance against Arsenal

Arsenal hosted Liverpool for their second-leg Carabao Cup semi-final clash last night, following a 0-0 draw at Anfield in the first leg. With a place in the final to play for, Liverpool eventually emerged victorious after a Diogo Jota brace gave the Reds a comfortable 2-0 win. The Reds will now face Chelsea in the all-important final at the end of February for a shot at domestic silverware.
As per SB Nation, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp shared his thoughts in a post-match interview and said:
“I saw so many outstanding performances tonight, to be honest.
“It’s a very important game against a really strong Arsenal side. With our problems we have, there’s now not plenty of options to change probably. What the boys put out tonight was really special. The start of both halves I would say was Arsenal time, so they were really aggressive, really straight forward, all these kind of things.
“So we had to adapt to the game but we calmed it down and from that specific moment on in both halves we controlled the game and played really good stuff and, on top of that, scored wonderful goals. Yes, the first one you can still say it’s a team goal even when Diogo had to do a little bit before he could finish it off, but the positioning of Trent in that moment between the lines, passing the ball and Diogo goes across the line of the defenders – really difficult to defend.
“Second goal, I don’t think a lot of people in the stadium saw Diogo Jota free, but Trent saw it, which helps, and then a proper finish. Good defending, the way Arsenal plays with these long balls behind the full-backs, it’s really tricky with the speed they have there with Saka and [Martinelli]. That’s really, really special, so we had to be awake in these moments. But on top of that, we had to play football. The first 10 minutes I didn’t like what we played but then we were in the game and then it looked really flexible and proper. I’m happy about that,” Klopp said.
Notably, both of Diogo Jota's goals were assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has now registered 14 assists for Liverpool across all competitions this season. The club's fans were naturally elated following Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance last night, and heaped praise on the youngster on social media.
Without further ado, here is a look at some of the
Best reactions to Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance as Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final
