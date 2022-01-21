'Already one of Liverpool's best ever players', 'Greatest of all time' - Fans heap praise on 'generational' Liverpool star for 'insane' performance against Arsenal

Arsenal hosted Liverpool for their second-leg Carabao Cup semi-final clash last night, following a 0-0 draw at Anfield in the first leg. With a place in the final to play for, Liverpool eventually emerged victorious after a Diogo Jota brace gave the Reds a comfortable 2-0 win. The Reds will now face Chelsea in the all-important final at the end of February for a shot at domestic silverware.

As per SB Nation, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp shared his thoughts in a post-match interview and said:

“I saw so many outstanding performances tonight, to be honest.

“It’s a very important game against a really strong Arsenal side. With our problems we have, there’s now not plenty of options to change probably. What the boys put out tonight was really special. The start of both halves I would say was Arsenal time, so they were really aggressive, really straight forward, all these kind of things.

“So we had to adapt to the game but we calmed it down and from that specific moment on in both halves we controlled the game and played really good stuff and, on top of that, scored wonderful goals. Yes, the first one you can still say it’s a team goal even when Diogo had to do a little bit before he could finish it off, but the positioning of Trent in that moment between the lines, passing the ball and Diogo goes across the line of the defenders – really difficult to defend.

“Second goal, I don’t think a lot of people in the stadium saw Diogo Jota free, but Trent saw it, which helps, and then a proper finish. Good defending, the way Arsenal plays with these long balls behind the full-backs, it’s really tricky with the speed they have there with Saka and [Martinelli]. That’s really, really special, so we had to be awake in these moments. But on top of that, we had to play football. The first 10 minutes I didn’t like what we played but then we were in the game and then it looked really flexible and proper. I’m happy about that,” Klopp said.

Notably, both of Diogo Jota's goals were assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has now registered 14 assists for Liverpool across all competitions this season. The club's fans were naturally elated following Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance last night, and heaped praise on the youngster on social media.

🇳🇬 CHIBUZOR MÂCLØRD 🇳🇬 @maclord_xavier Trent Alexander Arnold is a special player not just the best right back in the world. Trent Alexander Arnold is a special player not just the best right back in the world.

𝘼𝙣𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙀𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩 @AnfieldEffect Trent Alexander-Arnold is the greatest full-back to play the game.



When he first came into the Liverpool side you seen he had something, still raw and lacking little things but, the quality & intelligence was there.



This is exactly why you shouldn’t be writing off youngsters. Trent Alexander-Arnold is the greatest full-back to play the game.When he first came into the Liverpool side you seen he had something, still raw and lacking little things but, the quality & intelligence was there.This is exactly why you shouldn’t be writing off youngsters.

ᴊᴏᴇ™️ @joepearce_ Call me crazy but Trent Alexander-Arnold could be one of the front runners for the Ballon d’Or Call me crazy but Trent Alexander-Arnold could be one of the front runners for the Ballon d’Or https://t.co/hMwW04UQRu

Da Don @Opresii Trent Alexander-Arnold has 15 assists in 24 games this season. This boy is insane! Trent Alexander-Arnold has 15 assists in 24 games this season. This boy is insane!

EBL @EBL2017 Alexander-Arnold is easily the best right back in the world. He is a revolutionary footballer who has changed what the meaning of a right back can be. You ask anybody to name the best right back in the world and they'll say Trent, but he can't start for Southgate's England 🤔 Alexander-Arnold is easily the best right back in the world. He is a revolutionary footballer who has changed what the meaning of a right back can be. You ask anybody to name the best right back in the world and they'll say Trent, but he can't start for Southgate's England 🤔 https://t.co/xrIGJwPbfM

Sebastian 'Tino' @Tino_LFC I love how we are all just totally numb to Trent Alexander Arnold and his superb passing. He puts phenomenal cross field switches on a game by game basis and no one bats an eyelid; we’ve just got used to it.



Quite simply he is a truly generational talent! I love how we are all just totally numb to Trent Alexander Arnold and his superb passing. He puts phenomenal cross field switches on a game by game basis and no one bats an eyelid; we’ve just got used to it.Quite simply he is a truly generational talent!

Uncle Wilson™ @iam_wilsons Trent Alexander-Arnold and assist are like the siamese twins. Trent Alexander-Arnold and assist are like the siamese twins.

. @Thiago_vision Already one of Liverpool's best ever players at the age of 23.



Trent Alexander-Arnold Already one of Liverpool's best ever players at the age of 23.Trent Alexander-Arnold https://t.co/sAdwWcx48J

Laurie @LFCLaurie Trent Alexander-Arnold is going down as the greatest RB to ever play the game. Trent Alexander-Arnold is going down as the greatest RB to ever play the game.

Kam #8🏁 @Culturecams Trent Alexander Arnold. Supreme AF Trent Alexander Arnold. Supreme AF

Husam @DonHusam6 Trent Alexander Arnold. That’s it. That’s the tweet. Trent Alexander Arnold. That’s it. That’s the tweet.

Mike Bankole @mxkes_ Running out of superlatives for Trent Alexander-Arnold. He is one of the top 10 footballers in the world rn Running out of superlatives for Trent Alexander-Arnold. He is one of the top 10 footballers in the world rn

ScouseColossusReturns @Colossusreturn5 I repeat, Trent Alexander-Arnold is a generational talent, he's a one off, one of us, we're witnessing greatness with every game he plays I repeat, Trent Alexander-Arnold is a generational talent, he's a one off, one of us, we're witnessing greatness with every game he plays

Kevin Kiernan19 @KKiernan19 What a player Trent Alexander Arnold is What a player Trent Alexander Arnold is ❤️

Raamesh @raameshk_LFC Trent Alexander Arnold is an absolute cheat code. Generational right back.



Diogo Jota is phenomenal.



Wembley, here we come. :) Trent Alexander Arnold is an absolute cheat code. Generational right back.Diogo Jota is phenomenal. Wembley, here we come. :)

Will - I Hate Rory @W1lll18 Trent Alexander Arnold is the greatest full back of all time Trent Alexander Arnold is the greatest full back of all time

