"Already the most successful German footballer" - Miroslav Klose heaps praise on Real Madrid's Toni Kroos as midfielder announces retirement

World Cup winner Miroslav Klose has called Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos 'the most German footballer". His remark came after the former Bayern Munich player announced his decision to hang up his boots following Euro 2024 in Germany.

The 34-year-old will also be stepping away from club football, meaning the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 will be his last game in a Real Madrid shirt.

Kroos is one of the most decorated players in Los Blancos history. The German has made 463 appearances for them since joining in 2014, winning 22 titles. The 34-year-old has won four Champions League and as many La Liga titles.

Furthermore, he's also a World Cup winner, winning the coveted trophy in 2014, alongside Klose. The former striker praised Kroos for playing an instrumental role in helping Real Madrid become one of the most dominant teams in Europe (via journalist Philipp Kessler):

"There are no words for Kroos. To fight his way through at Real Madrid like that, to play such a strong role in such a big team, with players – even in the national team – looking up to him – it’s incredible."

Klose said that being grounded helped Toni Kroos become one of the finest players in Spain, which is also a quality that impresses him the most:

"The most important thing about him is that he has remained normal despite his great successes. That impresses me. That’s his great strength. The humanity that characterises him cannot be topped. There aren’t as many hats as I’d like to tip to him."

Klose, who ended his career with the World Cup, wishes Kroos to end his career with the Euro 2024 and the Champions League titles. He said:

"He has achieved so much. I’m happy for him because he deserves it all, he’s earned it all himself. My last game was the World Cup final when we beat Argentina in the Maracana. I wish Toni a similar retirement.

"He's already the most successful German footballer. He can now win two more titles with the Champions League and European Championship. I’m keeping my fingers crossed for him. That would be the worthy farewell he deserves."

Euro 2024 begins on June 14.

Real Madrid eye 15th Champions League title

Los Blancos beat defending champions Manchester City 4-3 in the quarterfinals. Carlo Ancelotti's men then beat Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

Kroos made a scrumptious pass in the 2-2 first-leg draw, allowing Vinicius Jr to give Los Blancos the lead in the 24th minute. Los Blancos turned things around in the second leg. Alphonso Davies gave the Bavarians the lead in the 68th minute, but substitute Joselu turned things around, scoring twice late on to seal the win.

Interestingly, the Champions League final will be the last game for two German legends, Toni Kroos and Marco Reus, for their respective clubs. Dortmund attacker Reus announced that he will be leaving at the end of the season. However, he won't be retiring, and his next move remains unknown.

As for Kroos, he will hope to end his career with his fifth and Real Madrid's 15th Champions League trophy.