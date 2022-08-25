"Also includes buy option" - Fabrizio Romano provides latest update on Manchester United's pursuit of goalkeeper

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shed light on Manchester United's pursuit of Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag wants to bring another goalkeeper to the club to provide competition for first-choice keeper David De Gea.

Dean Henderson was loaned out earlier this summer to newly promoted Nottingham Forest, which leaves 36-year-old Tom Heaton as the Spaniard's only back-up. Hence, Manchester United are pushing to sign Dubravka, who has plied his trade in the Premier League and is thus a more reliable replacement than Heaton.

Newcastle signed Nick Pope this summer from Burnley, which saw Dubravka lose his first-choice status, arguably prompting him to seek new destinations. Romano reported that the Red Devils are looking to recruit him on a season-long loan. However, the more important update is that there will be a buy option included in the contract.

Newcastle will decide soon - while Trapp decided to stay at Eintracht. Manchester United official proposal to Newcastle for Martin Dubravka is for loan move until June 2023. Just been told it also includes buy option clause discussed between the two clubs, around £5m.Newcastle will decide soon - while Trapp decided to stay at Eintracht. Manchester United official proposal to Newcastle for Martin Dubravka is for loan move until June 2023. Just been told it also includes buy option clause discussed between the two clubs, around £5m. 🚨🔴 #MUFCNewcastle will decide soon - while Trapp decided to stay at Eintracht. https://t.co/tUOnbDYYvi

The transfer fee to make Dubravka's move permanent to Manchester United is being quoted around £5 million. The Slovakian keeper joined the Magpies in 2018 and has been a mainstay between the posts for the last four years. He has made 130 appearances for Newcastle and has managed to keep 37 clean sheets.

Last season, the 33-year-old missed quite a few games at the start due to a foot injury but then started 26 Premier League games in a row for Eddie Howe's side.

Dubravka was not included in the squad for the Magpies' EFL Cup clash against Tranmere Rovers on August 24, with Karl Darlow starting between the posts.

This could be an indication that the Slovakian is inching closer towards an exit from St. James' Park.

Kevin Trapp explains his reason for snubbing Manchester United move via social media post

The Red Devils' priority target for the goalkeeping position this summer was Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp. The Germany international helped his side win the Europa League last year and has been pretty solid most of the time between the posts.

The Daily Mail reported that Ten Hag had approved a move for Trapp and the Bundesliga side were ready to part ways with him for an offer around £21 million. He would have doubled his salary had he signed for the Old Trafford outfit but the player decided to continue his stay in Frankfurt.

The German took to Instagram to give an update on the transfer situation. He wrote a caption, which translates to:

"Dear fans, There have been a lot of reports of interest in Manchester United in the past few days. It is true that there is a written offer. Manchester United is a world club and the fact that I can deal with and think about such an offer, I hope everyone understands."

“Yesterday, however, I informed the person in charge of both clubs that I had chosen Eintracht. I have experienced unforgettable things here with Frankfurt and we made history together. The start to the season has been bumpy, but I have absolute faith in us 💪🦅 Your Kevin"

Manchester United are fresh from their 2-1 victory against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday, August 22. They will next face Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on August 27.

