"Although racism still exists, we will not allow that to stop us" - Pele sends heartwarming message to Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr 

Pele sent a heartwarming message on Twitter to Vinicius Jr after the Real Madrid winger was on the receiving end of a racist remark for his dancing celebration.

The Brazil international is known to celebrate the majority of his goals by dancing near the corner flag in front of fans, be it the home or the away end of the stadium.

During an appearance on El Chiringuito, Pedro Bravo, the president of Spanish football agents, commented on Vinicius' celebration. He said (h/t Goal):

"You have to respect your opponents. When you score a goal, if you want to dance Samba, you should go to sambodromo in Brazil. You have to respect your mates and stop playing the monkey.”

There has been quite some backlash due to the racist nature of Bravo's comments. Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who is Vinicius' teammate at the national level, has asked for Bravo to be arrested by the authorities.

Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti also backed Vinicius and claimed that the young forward is modest when it matters and does not need to change his attitude. Neymar Jr, meanwhile, has asked his compatriot to 'dribble, dance and be you' amid all the drama.

Pele, one of the world's greatest footballers, has also sent a public message to Vinicius. A translation of the Brazil legend's tweet reads:

"Football is joy. It's a dance. It's a real party. Although racism still exists, we will not allow that to stop us from continuing to smile. And we will continue to fight racism this way: fighting for our right to be happy. #BailaViniJr."

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez defends Real Madrid winger

Speaking ahead of Barcelona's La Liga game against Elche on Saturday (September 17), manager Xavi Hernandez was asked his opinion on Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr's celebration. The Spaniard replied (via Barca Universal):

"Everyone celebrates goals the way they want. Let everyone do what they want as long as it’s not disrespectful."

Many players throughout history have used dance as a medium to express their jubilation after scoring a goal. Roger Milla, Ronaldinho Gaucho, Neymar Jr, Paul Pogba, and Peter Crouch are just some of the names that come to mind.

Vinicius' celebration is not harmful to anyone and is his own unique way of conveying his joy. Real Madrid fans will hope to see the celebration once again when Los Blancos take on Atletico Madrid in the league on Sunday (September 18) at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Vinicius Jr has played some of his best football this season. He has five goals and three assists for Real Madrid in eight games, including an assist in his team's 2-0 Champions League win against RB Leipzig on September 14.

