 "Dribble, dance and be you" - PSG superstar Neymar sends support to Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. amid criticism about his celebrations

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar has publicly defended Real Madrid ace Vinicius Junior amid criticism over the latter’s extravagant post-goal celebration.

Vinicius Junior found the back of the net in Real Madrid's most recent La Liga clash against Mallorca (September 11), helping his team to a 4-1 win. After his 72nd-minute strike, the Brazilian left-winger pulled off a Samba dance in front of the corner flag, reminiscent of Barcelona legend Ronaldinho.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Vinicius has told Real Madrid leaders that he only wants to play football, win and make Real Madrid fans happy. He does not understand the controversy of the dances. He just wants to transmit happiness with what he knows how to do: play football. | Vinicius has told Real Madrid leaders that he only wants to play football, win and make Real Madrid fans happy. He does not understand the controversy of the dances. He just wants to transmit happiness with what he knows how to do: play football. @marca 🚨| Vinicius has told Real Madrid leaders that he only wants to play football, win and make Real Madrid fans happy. He does not understand the controversy of the dances. He just wants to transmit happiness with what he knows how to do: play football. @marca https://t.co/d9SfTu2uR4

While the celebration was very much appreciated by Madrid fans, the Mallorca bench, especially their coach Javier Aguirre, was seemingly offended by it. The Mexican coach voiced his anger by instructing his players to punish his audacity (via Sport).

Vinicius’ compatriot Neymar has seemingly kept track of the development and dropped a message of support for his international teammate. Via an Instagram story, the PSG forward asked him to remain true to himself and keep up the good work. He wrote (via Madrid Xtra):

“Dribble, dance & be you! Happy just the way you are. Go for it my boy, next goal we dance 🕺”

Neymar-Vinicius Junior partnership could be key for Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Both Neymar and Vinicius Junior have been in excellent form for their respective teams this season. Both have dazzled defenders with their runs, combined well with their teammates, and popped up with important goal contributions.

The former Barcelona man has featured in 10 games for the Parisians this season across competitions, recording 11 goals and seven assists. Vinicius Junior, on the other hand, has scored five goals and picked up three assists in eight games for Real Madrid across competitions.

IG »»» officialzeez @iamzeezaga Only neymar and Vinicius are confirmed starters in Brazil front 4 , Only neymar and Vinicius are confirmed starters in Brazil front 4 ,

Brazil, who have not won the FIFA World Cup since 2002, will need all their star players to fire on all cylinders to go deep in Qatar later this year.

The two in-form forwards will need to bring their club form to the international stage and make sure they are on the same wavelength. If they can find a way to play to each other’s strengths, the Selecao would have a great shot at dismantling even the tightest defenses at the Qatar World Cup.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far