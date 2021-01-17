Alvaro Morata hails Juventus team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the all-time greats

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata has called Cristiano Ronaldo one of the greatest players of all time, saying that he would tell his children he played alongside the Portuguese forward.

Morata returned to Juventus after signing from Atletico Madrid this summer. The move saw him link up with Cristiano Ronaldo again, having played along with him at Real Madrid as well.

"It's easy to play with him," Morata told Sky Sport Italia. "I've known him for some time. On some occasions when a normal person wouldn't score, he scores.

"In Parma I gave him an assist that only he could see and understand. I understand his movements and what he likes to do. I often take his men away by moving, and I think it helps him not to always have two or three players around him. It's a pleasure to play with him," the Spanish striker observed.

Morata added that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best in history, and gushed about the qualities that the 35-year-old possesses.

"He is still one of the best in football history. He's great, has incredible quality and he can play wherever he wants, whether it is as a number nine, 10 or 11," Morata said.

Morata continued to stress that he was enjoying the opportunity to play alongside players of the calibre of Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I can only enjoy it every day, and I hope to support him for a long time to come. It's a pride for me. I grew up watching him and when I got here thinking about playing with him and [Paulo] Dybala thrilled me.

"They are players of a higher level. We have an excellent relationship even off the pitch. I will tell my children that I played with them," the striker said.

Juventus travel to the San Siro to face Inter Milan on Sunday. It is an opportunity for the Turin club to move to within a point of Antonio Conte's side, with a game in hand.

The Spaniard said that he is looking forward to coming up against Inter striker Romelu Lukaku, whose qualities he praised.

"Romelu is one of the best strikers in the world, he is complete," the 28-year-old said. "At the end of the match I will ask him for the shirt as a souvenir. We will try to stop him on the field, even if it will be difficult."