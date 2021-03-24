Alvaro Morata sheds light on Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid rumours

Alvaro Morata hopes Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Juventus amid rumors linking him to a move to Real Madrid. However, the Spaniard has admitted that anything is possible in the summer window.

Rumors of the Portuguese’s possible return to the Santiago Bernabeu have been doing rounds following Juventus' exit from the Champions League. There were reports earlier this month that Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes had already initiated talks with the Los Blancos about a potential move.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane also spoke fondly about his former player recently and even revealed that a reunion could take place in the summer. La Liga president Javier Tebas then added fuel to fire by praising the Portuguese, saying that a return to Spain would be beautiful.

Now, Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate Alvaro Morata has shared his views on the rumors about a move to Real Madrid.

Speaking on Wednesday, the Spaniard shed light on the complicated season that Juventus have endured so far. Morata also pointed out that despite their troubles on the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to maintain his standards.

“We could be happier. It has been a complicated season. The objectives have been difficult or we have lost them. I see Cristiano is doing well despite the season we are having. We have to look forward, the season has not finished,” said Morata.

The Spaniard went on to speak about the Portuguese’s rumored move to Real Madrid. Morata revealed that he was not aware about a move but went on to say that anything was possible.

“I don’t know (about his future). I don’t talk to him about football, only when we prepare games. For everything else, nothing. Cristiano to Madrid? Anything can happen in life. I hope he stays at Juventus and that I can enjoy playing him,” said Morata.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s stats under all Real Madrid managers. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/XgKPm3Xp5Y — TeamCRonaldo. (@TeamCRonaldo) March 22, 2021

The Portuguese is already 36 years old, but it still is the second-highest-paid footballer in the world after Lionel Messi. As such, Juventus could be tempted to allow him to return to Real Madrid to reduce their wage bill and invest in rebuilding their squad in the summer.

Advertisement

Zinedine Zidane

Despite continuing his tremendous goalscoring form at Turin since his arrival, Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to guide Juventus beyond the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions in his three seasons at the club.

As such, the Portuguese could feel that he has some unfinished business with the Bianconeri. However, it is also true that a return to Real Madrid might be too enticing for Ronaldo to turn down.

Gareth Bale set to return to Real Madrid this summer.



Cristiano Ronaldo open to a return, according to reports in Spain.



Throwback to five years of the BBC ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/jHLMm2jZFy — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 24, 2021