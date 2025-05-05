"Always 100 per cent everyday" – Cole Palmer names best player at Chelsea this season after win against Liverpool

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has claimed Moises Caicedo is the Blues' best player following his team's recent 3-1 Premier League win over Liverpool.

Earlier on Sunday (May 4), the Blues beat the Merseyside club in front of their fans. Enzo Fernandez scored the opener in the third minute prior to Jarell Quansah's own goal in the 56th minute. After Virgil van Dijk's 85th-minute goal, Palmer converted a penalty in injury time.

After the end of the encounter, Palmer shared his thoughts on his outing and lavished huge praise on Caicedo, who won the penalty. He told Sky Sports (h/t Metro):

"Today I felt confident, I was trying things, first time passes, playing forward. When you have got him [Caicedo] in front of you, it's a dream. He's a machine. From the start of the season, he has been our best player. He wins the ball back all the time. Always 100 per cent everyday. Humble, nice to everyone and everyone loves him."

Returning the compliments, the Ecuadorian midfielder commented:

"Cole is an amazing guy, always trying hard. So happy for him. He help us a lot even when he didn't score. He's a great guy and he deserves everything."

Caicedo, 23, started Sunday's contest at right-back and completed 31 of his 33 passes. He also won eight of his 11 overall duels and won one of his three tackles against Liverpool, who won the league title on April 27.

So far this campaign, the former Brighton & Hove Albion ace has started 38 of his 40 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea. He has scored one goal and recorded four assists in 3,365 minutes of first-team action for his club.

Liverpool urged to replace 28-year-old following 3-1 loss to Chelsea

Speaking on the Premier League Productions, ex-Chelsea and Liverpool defender Glen Johnson urged the Reds to replace Kostas Tsimikas in the summer transfer window. He said (h/t Metro):

"Today, though, I thought Tsimikas really struggled – it wasn't his best game. There were a lot of Liverpool players that were under par by their standards, but I definitely think they need to sort out the left-back side."

Tsimikas, 28, replaced Andrew Robertson in Liverpool's starting lineup on Sunday. The Greek left-back completed 52 of his 59 passes, created five chances, and won just two of his six total duels against Chelsea.

Since arriving from Olympiacos in the summer of 2020, Tsimikas has laid out 18 assists in 113 matches across all competitions for Arne Slot's club.

